La Plata, MO

Take a look at these homes on the La Plata market now

La Plata Bulletin
La Plata Bulletin
 4 days ago

(La Plata, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in La Plata. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a2XQ5_0bnMVr7N00

704 Harrison Street, Kirksville, 63501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,672 Square Feet | Built in 1918

What a great opportunity! This beautiful 2 story home has so much character. It has a new roof and new HVAC system. Huge rooms, a sunroom and fireplace are just the start of its features! Let's go take a look! Call Trent Barnes 660-349-9143.

For open house information, contact Trent Barnes, Heritage House Realty, Inc. at 660-665-5638

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Central Board of Realtors - MO. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCBRMO-28099)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kVSYu_0bnMVr7N00

2104 York Street, Kirksville, 63501

4 Beds 3 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,148 Square Feet | Built in 1990

One of the best lot's in the neighborhood! This beautiful 2 story home sits on a corner lot with an amazing backyard. A basketball court, apple trees and a huge concrete patio will be perfect for you and your family. The home is owned by one of the top builders in town. He is offering a full list of options for you to make it your own. Call Trent Barnes to set up a showing. 660.349.9143

For open house information, contact Trent Barnes, Heritage House Realty, Inc. at 660-665-5638

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Central Board of Realtors - MO. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCBRMO-28446)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4afc1l_0bnMVr7N00

2411 St. Andrews, Kirksville, 63501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,475 Square Feet | Built in 2018

It's time to start living life to the fullest at Kirksville's premier subdivision, THE VILLAGES! The Villages offers GOLF COURSE VIEWS and LAKE SIDE LOTS. 2411 St Andrews is a garden style villa offering 2-3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open Floor Plan, Marshall custom cabinetry, hard wood flooring - truly MOVE IN READY! This one-owner, beautiful villa is nearly 1500 sq feet with double attached garage, boasting numerous upgrades! QUALITY Petre construction, a location that can not be matched - now is the time to call LISTING AGENT Leah Vincent at 660.342.5884!

For open house information, contact Leah Vincent, Heritage House Realty, Inc. at 660-665-5638

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Central Board of Realtors - MO. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCBRMO-28044)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hsxFr_0bnMVr7N00

1505 New Street, Kirksville, 63501

4 Beds 3 Baths | $202,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 1960

All NEW Inside & Out when remodel is complete; roof, siding, HVAC, wiring, plumbing, some change in floor plan, drywall, flooring, kitchen, baths...to many to list! Corner Lot! Under construction and for a while you can pick your colors of walls, flooring and counter tops. Inside pics coming soon! Call Rick Bachman @ 660.341.0660.

For open house information, contact Rick Bachman, Heritage House Realty, Inc. at 660-665-5638

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Central Board of Realtors - MO. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCBRMO-27832)

La Plata Bulletin

La Plata Bulletin

La Plata, MO
With La Plata Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

