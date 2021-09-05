Take a look at these homes on the market in Malta

(Malta, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Malta will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

101 Us Hwy 191 North, Malta, 59538 3 Beds 1 Bath | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,088 Square Feet | Built in 1943

Located just 1 mile north of Malta, MT is this 1,088+/- sqft one level 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom home. The house has had many updates in recent years, including a new roof, siding, windows and shutters, exterior paint, deck, privacy fence, interior paneling, a water filtration system, and a bathroom remodel. The house sits on a .882+/- acre drive-thru corner lot outside the city limits. The possibilities for this parcel are endless. There are three outbuildings on this lot, two storage sheds and a 24' x 34' heated and insulated shop. Call us today to set up a private showing!

564 South 5Th Street East, Malta, 59538 3 Beds 3 Baths | $172,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,706 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Located on a city lot measuring just under 1 acre is this 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 1706+/- square feet of finished living space and an additional 540+/- square feet in the unfinished walk-out basement. A Master Suite on the main floor, added in 2010, includes a spacious master bedroom, full master bath, laundry area and exterior entrance/exit. 1 of the guest bedrooms includes a half bath, and second main floor full bath is also available. Aluminum siding was added to the house and detached garage in recent years, and roofs on both buildings were re-shingled in 2012. A forced air furnace and hot water heater were added in 2018. The 43' by 26' garage is divided into a 19' x 26' area for parking and a separate 24' x 26' workshop heated with a woodstove. The property can be accessed from 5th Street as well as from the alley, giving the owner plenty of options for parking or building on this spacious lot.

607 South 3Rd Street East, Malta, 59538 3 Beds 3 Baths | $187,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,352 Square Feet | Built in 1973

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom 2,352+/- SQFT Two-Level Home 70' x 140' Lot 420+/- SQFT Attached One Car Insulated Garage 8' x 16' Storage Shed Built-in Wall A/C Unit Hot Water Heat Room for Garden Area/Additional Shop 15' x 34' Drive-way Built in 1973 is this well maintained 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home sits on a 70' x 140' lot on the east side of Malta, only one and a half blocks from the Phillips County Hospital. Main floor consists of 1,176+/- square feet including a large living room, dining area, kitchen, laundry room, full bathroom and three bedrooms, including the master bedroom with attached half-bath. Off the living room there is access to the 420+/- sqft attached one car insulated garage. From the garage there are exterior doors to both the front driveway and back yard. The 15' x 34' concrete driveway leading to the one car insulated garage provides great off-street parking. The downstairs consists of an additional 1,176+/- sqft bringing the total square footage to 2,352+/- sqft. In the basement you will find two bonus rooms, a half bathroom, utility/storage room, and a large family room. All windows on the main floor have been upgraded to high efficiency windows. There is great storage throughout both levels of this home. The back yard is nice and open leaving endless possibilities to add everything from a garden to adding an additional garage or shop to the property. There is alley access with room for parking behind the 8' x 16' storage shed. The home is heated by efficient hot water heat and has a built-in wall air conditioner. In recent years both the boiler and the roof has been replaced. Call us today to schedule your private showing of this well-maintained, move-in ready house!

830 Central Ave S, Malta, 59538 4 Beds 4 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,823 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home centrally located between both elementary and high schools. This home recently underwent many updates, including updates in the kitchen, new hardwood flooring, new paint and much more. Warm up on cooler days with the comfort of a personal sauna or enjoy family movie night in a cozy secondary family room. A full basement awaits the new owner to personalize the space or simply use it for storage. Added storage in the fenced back yard with a 10'x 35' shed. Looking for an income producing property, look no further. This space offers the convenience of working from home or the opportunity to rent out the office space. Currently used as a health and wellness office. Providing an updated 3 separate treatment rooms or possible office space

