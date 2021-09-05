Take a look at these homes on the Tracy market now

(Tracy, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Tracy. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

551 Rowland Street, Tracy, 56175 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,604 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Lots of woodwork, much of which was made by current owner. Great covered porch and patio wrap around 2 sides & a 4 season porch with a gas fireplace.

40 Blue Stem Road, Tracy, 56175 3 Beds 1 Bath | $218,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,652 Square Feet | Built in 1972

From sunrise to sunset delight in your own lakeside retreat nestled between Lake Shetek and Armstrong Slough. This waterfront 3 BR home features 67' of lowbank shoreline and is waiting for your personal touches. The property is connected to rural water which is paid in full. The property is being sold AS-IS.

207 North Street, Tracy, 56175 3 Beds 2 Baths | $94,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Well maintained 3 bedroom home with attached single car garage, main floor half-bath, 2 fireplaces (1 gas, 1 wood burning) & lots of gardening opportunities.

308 3Rd Street, Lucan, 56255 3 Beds 2 Baths | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Enjoy the hometown feel of this great 3 bedroom two bathroom rambler home with spacious 2 stall garage. This home features everything on one level or 3 additional bedroom is priced to move quickly so call today for your own private showing.

