Take a look at these homes on the market in Oblong

609 S Howard, Robinson, 62454 3 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in None

This updated spacious home sits on a lot & half with full fenced backyard with an alley access, brick-paver patio area with fire pit and 1 car attached garage. Move in ready, close to city park/pool, walking, paths, and ball diamond!

For open house information, contact Twilla Davis, Aldrich Realty at 618-592-3118

412 E. Chestnut St., Robinson, 62454 2 Beds 3 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,834 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This ranch has privacy and a large fenced yard and nice patio for relaxing. There is an extra lot across the street for additional parking or ideal space to add a garage. 2 bedrooms along with 3 baths and sun room. Additional touches feature crown molding, cedar closets and appliances. Extremely well maintained home.

For open house information, contact Erica Lytis, Crawford County Real Estate, Inc. at 618-544-8605

1402 N Lincoln, Robinson, 62454 4 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,024 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Location, Location, Location! This home is located right next to Robinson High School. It features a large master suite with a jetted tub and walk in closet. A spacious living room with hardwood flooring. This home was added onto in 1999-2000 which included the master suite, a bedroom and a basement underneath. The basement has a bonus 5th bedroom and a full bathroom. It sits on 2 lots with a Spacious yard and 2 rear decks.

For open house information, contact Duncan Fiscus, 1st Class Realty, Auctions, & Appraisals a Fiscus Company at 618-546-1550

401 N Madison St, Robinson, 62454 2 Beds 2 Baths | $79,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1904

Lots of updates in this cozy, maintained home with attached 2 car garage and large workshop area. This home offers 2 bedrooms with a possible third that is currently used as an office and 2 bathrooms. Situated on quiet dead-end street next to meadow with birds and deer for your viewing pleasure!!

For open house information, contact Twilla Davis, Aldrich Realty at 618-592-3118