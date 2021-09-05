CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solon Springs, WI

Take a look at these homes on the market in Solon Springs

Solon Springs News Flash
Solon Springs News Flash
 4 days ago

(Solon Springs, WI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Solon Springs. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ds2Ne_0bnMVnph00

11453 S Smith St, Solon Springs, 54873

3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,324 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Solon Springs lake home! 3+ bedroom 2 bathroom home located on the lake in Solon Springs. City gas, city sewer, and cable internet make this a great place to work from home on one of the few waterfront homes in town! As you enter the spacious front entry you will find tons of room to kick off your shoes, and store your jackets and coats in a nice closet. Once you have shed your gear, you will enter a huge open kitchen. The kitchen has a newer laminate floor, pendant lighting, and black and stainless appliances. The cabinets are wood, and there are laminate countertops. There is a breakfast bar and a pantry for all your goodies. The dining room is combined with the kitchen, and leads to a beautiful sun porch overlooking Park Creek Pond. Park Creek Pond is a 9 acre lake that has good fishing and space to kayak, canoe, and dip your toes into the water. Also, on the main floor you will find a nice bedroom, a full bathroom, and a convenient utility room with room for more storage. The electrical service is a 200 Amp circuit breaker panel, and a 40 gallon gas water heater. Upstairs, there are 2 more bedrooms overlooking the lake, a 3/4 bathroom, and a nice family room that could be converted to a 4th bedroom. Outside, the family room has a nice wrap around deck, a fire pit, and a small dock to access the water. The heating is hot water baseboard heating, and there are 2 window A/C units to keep things cool. There is a 27'2x29'4 detached garage with a newer roof in 2019. This property is pre-inspected and includes a home warranty for piece of mind. Sale is contingent on seller finding suitable housing.

For open house information, contact Tom Acton, RE/MAX Results at 952-829-2900

Copyright © 2021 Lake Superior Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DAARMN-6095942)

See more property details

12633 S Roos Road, Gordon, 54838

3 Beds 3 Baths | $429,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Magnificent hunting property located on the Moose River w/2600' of frontage in Gordon, WI. This 120 acre parcel is a true hunter's and fisherman's paradise, consisting of mowed trails throughout, tree stands, food plots, and a class 2 trout stream. As a bonus, property borders 1000's of acres of County Land. Come home to this well-kept house nestled in the pines. Sit out on the composited deck and watch the wildlife, walk the trails and even catch your dinner. Relax and enjoy the tranquility of all this property has to offer.

For open house information, contact Heidi Kringle, Northwest Wisconsin Realty Team at 715-865-2315

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1520210)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OB41D_0bnMVnph00

7684 E Moose Lake Road, Solon Springs, 54873

2 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2008

This very secluded home sits on 40 acres with 2 bedroom 2 full bath was built in 2008 with open concept living room/dining/kitchen, beautiful stone fireplace, there are some finishes not completed but the materials are included in the purchase. Wildlife is abundant on this beautiful 40 acre parcel, make this your full time living or second get away home. A definite must see.

For open house information, contact Melissa Thiry, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Consultants at 715-558-4460

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1554034)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A014U_0bnMVnph00

15101 S Thorn Lake Loop, Gordon, 54838

2 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,117 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This well built log home has a nice private setting. It sits on 4.4 acres and 200 feet of lakeshore on Thorn Lake. The 2BR/1.5 bath home has a great open feel and northwoods vibe. In floor heat is the primary heat source with a wood burning stove to supplement if desired. It has a nice lakeside deck leading to the waterfront area. A nicely wooded lot and no neighbors in sight. Much area recreation to enjoy right from the property including golf, atv/recreation trails and more. Can be offered with furnishings to make the move a breeze.

For open house information, contact Kevin Brisky, Lakewoods Real Estate at 715-466-4441

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1555362)

See more property details

Solon Springs News Flash

Solon Springs News Flash

Solon Springs, WI
With Solon Springs News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

