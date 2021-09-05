CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronda, NC

Take a look at these homes for sale in Ronda

Ronda Today
Ronda Today
 4 days ago

(Ronda, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ronda. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

129 Butch Branch Road, Union Grove, 28689

3 Beds 2 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Come see this slice of heaven tucked up on a hill nested on 6 acres. Mature trees and landscaping you will think you’re on vacation. Basement HLA is below grade, but is ready to make your own with heating, air and insulation. Open concept floor plan for entertaining with a new wet bar area. LVP flooring and tile with radiant heat. New Window’s(2021), new Air-conditioning and heating (2017), new Siding, back decks (2020), tankless Water Heater (2016).Updates hardware, light fixtures, and paint throughout the house. The kitchen has upgraded quartzite waterfall counters with a propane gas stove and down draft vent system. Master suite has a custom-made walk-in shower with a fish aquarium nestled next to a huge jacuzzi tub. A built in Shave Sink & Toe Kick. Custom walk-in closet with built in maple cabinetry. The bathroom is 16 feet by 35 feet. Walk out basement with running water, set up for a business but could be living quarters. A 30 by 16 feet shop with Air Conditioning and Heating .

For open house information, contact Karyn Porter, Premier South at 704-997-8208

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3755585)

1913 Hamptonville Road, Hamptonville, 27020

3 Beds 4 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,741 Square Feet | Built in 1940

In the heart of Yadkin Valley Wine Country is this ONE OF A KIND Victorian style home sitting on +/- 7.3 acres in Hamptonville! It is truly a MUST SEE! The details and work completed in this home are tremendous from your interior dream kitchen, custom antique fixtures, hand carved marble mantle in the dining room, and the phenomenal outdoor kitchen area. New hardwoods, marble and brick flooring throughout, rare interior doors and fixtures, generous size bedrooms and living room with more than enough space to entertain!! Words cannot do this home justice! This would be a perfect bed and breakfast or wedding venue, the possibilities are there! Many more details to come! Get your tour scheduled now!

For open house information, contact Jeff Nicholson, Keller Williams Realty Elite at 336-283-8691

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3782393)

