Take a look at these homes on the market in Canaan

178 Danbury Quarter Road, Winchester, 06098 5 Beds 1 Bath | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,969 Square Feet | Built in 1860

"Where can you find 74 acres for under 400K? Endless possibilities for this special piece of nature. The property may be sub dividable, and has incredible frontage on 2 roads. Hike to the top where it plateaus and enjoy views to Avon Mountain. The home itself is over 1900 square feet and needs a rehab and includes a barn. Currently being used as a horse property. Bring your imagination and schedule your showing today!"

19 Elm St, Great Barrington, 01230 7 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,646 Square Feet | Built in 1875

39 Great Hollow Road, Cornwall, 06796 2 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | 2,182 Square Feet | Built in 1800

“The Wick” was built in 1800 on 6.55 acres. This Antique home opens to a welcoming living room with fireplace and eat-in kitchen. An office, enclosed porch and laundry room make for pure convenience. Upstairs are two large bedrooms. The views of Mohawk Mountain can be seen from many rooms and while enjoying the backyard. The 2-car detached garage gives even more room for storage. With a new roof, new hot water heater, and updated septic, this home is ready for you to enjoy all that the Northwest Corner of Litchfield Hills has to offer; 2 hour commute to NYC, proximity to Great Barrington's entertainment hub, and all the hiking, biking, kayaking, snow shoeing and skiing your heart desires!

93 Belgo Road, Salisbury, 06039 4 Beds 4 Baths | $2,145,000 | 4,226 Square Feet | Built in 2006

LAKEVILLE MODERN FARMHOUSE WITH POOL - Constructed in 2006, with many current updates, this Belgo Road has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The home is well designed and crafted. The main living level is a mix of open and private spaces, with one first-floor bedroom. From antique wood floors, brick fireplaces and classic cabinetry the home exudes simple country living. The design evokes a classic country feel that has been delicately and deliberately imagined for a current country lifestyle. The main floor has access to both an open deck and both gardens. There are two wood-burning fireplaces, one in the main floor kitchen/dining area and one in the main living area. The large open outdoor dining deck overlooks a lovely gunite pool with a hot tub, and a large bluestone patio and surround. The lower level is finished and includes a large media room, home office, and a half bath. Minutes to Salisbury, Millerton, Hotchkiss, and IMS.

