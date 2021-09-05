CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canaan, CT

Take a look at these homes on the market in Canaan

Canaan Today
Canaan Today
 4 days ago

(Canaan, CT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Canaan than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

178 Danbury Quarter Road, Winchester, 06098

5 Beds 1 Bath | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,969 Square Feet | Built in 1860

"Where can you find 74 acres for under 400K? Endless possibilities for this special piece of nature. The property may be sub dividable, and has incredible frontage on 2 roads. Hike to the top where it plateaus and enjoy views to Avon Mountain. The home itself is over 1900 square feet and needs a rehab and includes a barn. Currently being used as a horse property. Bring your imagination and schedule your showing today!"

For open house information, contact Robert Perriello, Century 21 AllPoints Realty at 860-621-8378

Copyright © 2021 SmartMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTMLS-170242919)

19 Elm St, Great Barrington, 01230

7 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,646 Square Feet | Built in 1875

Alexis Prisendorf alexis@barnbrookrealty.com 413-429-5037 BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICE BARNBROOK REALTY

For open house information, contact Alexis Prisendorf, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICE BARNBROOK REALTY at 413-528-4423

Copyright © 2021 Berkshire County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BCBORMA-234983)

39 Great Hollow Road, Cornwall, 06796

2 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | 2,182 Square Feet | Built in 1800

“The Wick” was built in 1800 on 6.55 acres. This Antique home opens to a welcoming living room with fireplace and eat-in kitchen. An office, enclosed porch and laundry room make for pure convenience. Upstairs are two large bedrooms. The views of Mohawk Mountain can be seen from many rooms and while enjoying the backyard. The 2-car detached garage gives even more room for storage. With a new roof, new hot water heater, and updated septic, this home is ready for you to enjoy all that the Northwest Corner of Litchfield Hills has to offer; 2 hour commute to NYC, proximity to Great Barrington's entertainment hub, and all the hiking, biking, kayaking, snow shoeing and skiing your heart desires!

For open house information, contact Roxanne Belter, William Pitt Sotheby's Int'l at 860-435-2400

Copyright © 2021 SmartMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTMLS-170420929)

93 Belgo Road, Salisbury, 06039

4 Beds 4 Baths | $2,145,000 | 4,226 Square Feet | Built in 2006

LAKEVILLE MODERN FARMHOUSE WITH POOL - Constructed in 2006, with many current updates, this Belgo Road has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The home is well designed and crafted. The main living level is a mix of open and private spaces, with one first-floor bedroom. From antique wood floors, brick fireplaces and classic cabinetry the home exudes simple country living. The design evokes a classic country feel that has been delicately and deliberately imagined for a current country lifestyle. The main floor has access to both an open deck and both gardens. There are two wood-burning fireplaces, one in the main floor kitchen/dining area and one in the main living area. The large open outdoor dining deck overlooks a lovely gunite pool with a hot tub, and a large bluestone patio and surround. The lower level is finished and includes a large media room, home office, and a half bath. Minutes to Salisbury, Millerton, Hotchkiss, and IMS.

For open house information, contact Elyse Harney Morris, Elyse Harney Real Estate at 860-435-0120

Copyright © 2021 SmartMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTMLS-170411128)

See more property details

