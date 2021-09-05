Check out these Crouse homes on the market

(Crouse, NC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Crouse. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

108 Shields Drive, Lincolnton, 28092 3 Beds 3 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,316 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new construction townhomes featuring steel frame construction. Thoughtfully designed floor plans with the quality finishes and selections that you would expect to find in a quintessential country club community. The Tuscany floor plan features the master bedroom on the first floor. Great open concept floor plan featuring a spacious kitchen and family room to entertain family and friends. The 2nd floor features secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets. A flex room that can be used for a home office or even a media room. Enjoy the large loft area for entertaining.

316 Rhodes Street, Lincolnton, 28092 3 Beds 3 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,896 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Come look at this brand new construction home built by Lake Norman’s premier custom builder, Lake Norman Custom Homes. This modern farmhouse home located in the heart of downtown Lincolnton, NC home boasts almost 2,000 SF with 3 bedrooms and 2 and ½ baths. Master bedroom down with a huge rain shower. Main level includes an open concept kitchen with center island, stainless steel appliances, spacious laundry, walk in pantry, and coffered ceilings in the family room. Modern fireplace with shiplap. Mixture of engineered hardwood and LVP finish out this spacious home. Upstairs includes 2 bedrooms shared with a jack and jill bathroom along with a separate office.

2405 Philadelphia Church Road, Dallas, 28034 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,156 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Wonderful new construction. Open floor plan. Great kitchen with white cabinetry. Nice bar area. Large master bedroom & bath. Covered front porch. Nice sized laundry room. Home not built yet. Completion date approx. end of September. Photos show home similar to one being built.

312 E Main Street, Lawndale, 28090 2 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,859 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath updated home on approximately .98 acres in Town of Lawndale. Living Room has a brick fireplace with gas logs. Both bedrooms have brick fireplaces which are decorative only. The dining room is large. The kitchen has a center island with breakfast bar, tile backsplash & lots of cabinets & counter top space. The breakfast room has lots of cabinets. The master bath is large. Bath 2 is huge with a large tile walk-in shower. All of the rooms in this home are spacious. The home has an unfinished basement with plenty of storage & a workshop. The home has a covered front wrap-around porch, which is a great place for relaxing. It also has a large rear deck overlooking the gorgeous back yard - a great place for entertaining of just relaxing. There is a 24' x 35' detached garage/workshop. There is also a 24' x 12' detached storage building.

