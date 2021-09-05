CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents Sue Georgia’s Largest School District over Mask Requirement

Cover picture for the articleParents in Georgia’s largest school district are suing the superintendent and school system over its mask mandate, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Four parents are seeking an injunction against the mask mandate at Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS), which serves around 180,000 students, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) reported. The requirement was implemented at the end of July when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended indoor masking for schools amid the rise of the delta variant.

Iowa StateKCRG.com

Parents, ACLU sue Iowa over mask mandate ban law

'Vaccine postcards' hope to help convince others to get the shot. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick is looking into how Johnson County Public Health is encouraging more people to get a shot through a kinder message. Dubuque public library to launch mobile outreach program. Updated: 21 hours ago. Dubuque’s public library has...
Arizona Statetennesseestar.com

Demand for Gov. Ducey’s School Vouchers to Leave Arizona Schools That Mandate Masks or Require Unvaccinated Students to Quarantine Exceeds Funds

Just three weeks after Gov. Doug Ducey announced that school districts issuing mask mandates or requiring vaccinated students to quarantine would be penalized by diverting money to students to use as school vouchers to attend elsewhere, demand has exceeded the $163 million he allotted by twice the amount. Ducey announced on August 17 that money the state received from the federal government through the pandemic-generated American Rescue Plan to boost per-pupil spending would not go to any of those schools.
Allen, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Parents Sue Allen ISD In Federal Court Over Desire For Mask Mandate In Schools

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A group of parents in Allen ISD are filing a federal class action lawsuit against the school district, stating they want leaders to follow recommendations from U.S. government health leaders and doctors from Cook Children’s Medical Center regarding COVID-19. The school district is following Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, leaving mask-wearing at school as an option, not a requirement. Attorneys who filed the lawsuit are expected to share more information on Thursday. On Wednesday night, Sept. 8, the Law Firm Of Cirkiel & Associates, P.C. said in a news release, “Class Members allege, among other things, that the School...
Washington County, PAObserver-Reporter

Parents sue Canon-McMillan over optional mask policy

A group of parents in the Canon-McMillan School District are suing Superintendent Michael Daniels and the school board over the district’s masks-optional policy as the school year begins, saying children with disabilities are not being provided with a safe learning environment. On Wednesday – the first day of school at...
Allen, TXkeranews.org

Parents Sue Allen ISD To Force Mask Requirement

Citing Gov. Greg Abbott’s comments that “no freedom is more precious than life” and “Texas will always defend the right to life,” a group of parents filed a class-action suit against the Allen Independent School District because it is not requiring that face masks be worn in schools. The parents...
Florida StateGreenwichTime

Florida school locked down after parent's fit over masks

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida elementary school was placed in a temporary, limited lockdown after a parent threatened to leave his job and confront an assistant principal for telling his children they couldn't come to school without being masked. Christopher Kivlin was met by police officers Tuesday outside Ashton...
Michigan Statetennesseestar.com

Michigan Changes COVID-19 Guidance for School Children

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Wednesday released new COVID-19 guidelines for students in public schools. The guidelines are not mandatory, and schools may choose whether to follow them. According to the new guidelines, fully vaccinated students who come in contact with another student who tests positive...
Education1230kfjb.com

ACLU Sues State Over Mask Ban In Schools

The Iowa A-C-L-U says 11 Iowa parents of students with disabilities and a disability rights group are filing a federal lawsuit against the state over the law that bans mask mandates in schools. A-L-C-U attorney Rita Bettis Austen says the students can’t get the same education through online learning. She says they are asking the court to immediately block the part of the law that prohibits mask mandates from schools.
Educationcbslocal.com

State Senate President, Other Parents Sue Over Statewide School Mask Mandate

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – State Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman and several other parents are suing over the statewide school mask mandate. The group is suing the acting secretary of the Pennsylvania Health Department, claiming she didn’t have the authority to issue the mask mandate. Gov. Tom Wolf announced earlier...
Columbia, MOkwos.com

AG Schmitt sues CoMo schools over masks

Missouri’s attorney general says he fundamentally disagrees with forced masking, and that the decision should be made by parents and families. Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools (CPS) over its mask mandate. He says state law doesn’t give them authority to do it. Schmitt’s...
Bucks County, PAbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Central Bucks parents sue district in federal court over mask-optional plan, say it violates ADA

Central Bucks School District is now facing a federal lawsuit from a group of area parents over its mask-optional coronavirus mitigation policy. A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court late Friday afternoon by area parents on behalf of 15 students of eight elementary and middle schools claims the district is refusing to make “reasonable accommodations” under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Minnesota StateKAAL-TV

Minnesota parents sue for mask mandates in schools

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Some parents of students at Minnesota K-12 schools that have not required face coverings have filed a lawsuit asking the governor to enact a statewide mask mandate because of the spike in COVID-19 cases. The complaint filed in Ramsey County Friday by a group calling itself “Parents Advocating for Safe Schools” cites a provision in the Minnesota Constitution regarding rights of students to receive an “adequate” education. Minnesota Public Radio news reports that the suit seeks a court order requiring Walz to declare a new peacetime emergency to address the pandemic and issue an executive order that all school districts and schools in the state “impose and enforce a mask mandate." A spokesman for Walz says the governor is reviewing the complaint.

