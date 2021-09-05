Check out these homes on the Kellogg market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kellogg, ID

Kellogg News Flash
Kellogg News Flash
 4 days ago

(Kellogg, ID) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Kellogg than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A4kkr_0bnMVc7i00

18 Meadow Street, Wallace, 83873

1 Bed 1 Bath | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 532 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Investor special! This is a great property for anyone looking for a home to fix up. Home is gutted and needs to be finished. In a nice quiet neighborhood close to beautiful historic Wallace, close to Lookout Pass Ski Resort, the Hiawatha Trail, and endless recreation. This would make a great home, vacation rental, or long term rental. If you are looking for a house to fix up and flip, or to fix up for yourself, this is a great opportunity!

For open house information, contact Jared McFarland, Century 21 Beutler & Associates at 208-765-5554

Copyright © 2021 Coeur d'Alene Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDAARID-21-3901)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oty33_0bnMVc7i00

1133 Canyon Ave, Wallace, 83873

2 Beds 1 Bath | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,582 Square Feet | Built in 1915

You've got to step inside the front door of this super cute house to appreciate the pride of ownership! New flooring throughout makes this place shine. Spacious laundry room and bath on main floor and 2nd bath could easily be added upstairs to make a master suite. Driveway is accessible from Canyon or Burke Ave. Brand new tankless water heater, still in box, stays with property.

For open house information, contact Dana Johnson, Keller Williams Realty Coeur d'Alene at 208-667-2399

Copyright © 2021 Coeur d'Alene Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDAARID-21-7537)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HAYYW_0bnMVc7i00

413 Brown, Kellogg, 83837

2 Beds 1 Bath | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 783 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Cute and clean as can be in Kellogg...roof only 3 years old, new electrical, plumbing, water heater, new carpet, this 2 bed 1 bath has a detached 1 car garage, come take a look.

For open house information, contact Denean Farrell, Miner's Hat Realty at 208-784-1202

Copyright © 2021 Coeur d'Alene Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDAARID-21-9018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZFNn_0bnMVc7i00

4 E Mission Ave, Kellogg, 83837

4 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,515 Square Feet | Built in 1937

This 4 bedroom 2 bath 1930's home is full of charm. Only minutes to Silver Mountain. Hardwood floors throughout most of the home. A 2 car detached garage for your vehicles or year round storage, along with an unfinished basement. The view from the backyard is a gorgeous wooded hillside. Sold AS IS. Make this your home or investment property today.

For open house information, contact Christopher Gray, Century 21 Beutler & Associates at 208-765-5554

Copyright © 2021 Coeur d'Alene Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDAARID-21-7920)

With Kellogg News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

