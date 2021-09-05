Check out these homes on the Kellogg market now

(Kellogg, ID) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Kellogg than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

18 Meadow Street, Wallace, 83873 1 Bed 1 Bath | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 532 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Investor special! This is a great property for anyone looking for a home to fix up. Home is gutted and needs to be finished. In a nice quiet neighborhood close to beautiful historic Wallace, close to Lookout Pass Ski Resort, the Hiawatha Trail, and endless recreation. This would make a great home, vacation rental, or long term rental. If you are looking for a house to fix up and flip, or to fix up for yourself, this is a great opportunity!

1133 Canyon Ave, Wallace, 83873 2 Beds 1 Bath | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,582 Square Feet | Built in 1915

You've got to step inside the front door of this super cute house to appreciate the pride of ownership! New flooring throughout makes this place shine. Spacious laundry room and bath on main floor and 2nd bath could easily be added upstairs to make a master suite. Driveway is accessible from Canyon or Burke Ave. Brand new tankless water heater, still in box, stays with property.

413 Brown, Kellogg, 83837 2 Beds 1 Bath | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 783 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Cute and clean as can be in Kellogg...roof only 3 years old, new electrical, plumbing, water heater, new carpet, this 2 bed 1 bath has a detached 1 car garage, come take a look.

4 E Mission Ave, Kellogg, 83837 4 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,515 Square Feet | Built in 1937

This 4 bedroom 2 bath 1930's home is full of charm. Only minutes to Silver Mountain. Hardwood floors throughout most of the home. A 2 car detached garage for your vehicles or year round storage, along with an unfinished basement. The view from the backyard is a gorgeous wooded hillside. Sold AS IS. Make this your home or investment property today.

