House hunt Big Timber: See what’s on the market now

(Big Timber, MT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Big Timber than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

48A Jim Parrent Ln, Big Timber, 59011 1 Bed 3 Baths | $1,339,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,840 Square Feet | Built in 2008

The Phoenix Ranch is a perfect place for anybody wanting piece and quiet. This 80 ac property boost views of the Crazy Mountains, Yellowstone River, the Absarokee Beartooth Mountain Range, end of the road privacy, and adjoins a 160 ac State Land. The home is 1840 SQ/Ft with master bedroom, his and her master baths and master walk in closets. Spacious kitchen with top of line appliances, granite countertops, and custom cherry cabinets. The Timber frame home has gas fire place, wrap-around covered deck overlooking the mountains. The property has 4 great producing wells. The barn is perfect for horses, cattle, and has a studio for extra guest. The property has the seasonal Cox Creek running through it. Whitetail, Mule Deer, Antelope travel through the ranch. The grass consists of Alfalfa grass mix, perfect for wildlife. Walk or ride horses down to the Yellowstone River via the State Land.

For open house information, contact Mike Sedgwick, Hayden Outdoors Real Estate at 406-596-4288

44 Grandview Lane, Big Timber, 59011 2 Beds 3 Baths | $459,900 | Single Family Residence | 10,300 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Custom built shop with home above the garage. 7,200 SQ/FT of shop space on the first floor and 3,300 sq. ft. of living space on the second floor. Shop is heated with a used recycled oil burner also propane on site for new owner to install forced air. Upper level is ready to be finished into a 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment, with many of the major investments already made or could be changed into many floor plans. The owner has made many improvements, large kitchen, dining, office, living, gas fireplace ready to go in. The main shop has 4 overhead doors and has plenty of room. Excellent opportunity to finish the living area with your own creativity. Well and septic already in place. The property sits on 5+/- acres with gorgeous views of the Crazies and the Beartooth-Absarokes Mountains. Only 5 miles from town. Excellent Investment. Must see!

For open house information, contact Michael Sedgwick, Hayden Outdoors Real Estate at 406-596-4288

45 Indian Rings, Big Timber, 59011 5 Beds 3 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,652 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Are you looking for a horse property? Come take a look at this one level, charming rancher style house on 4 acres with Crazy Mountain views. Built in 2017 with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Lots of storage space, stainless steel appliances, walk in closets, beautiful laminate flooring, tile and carpet. Wood burning stove in the living room, large master suite with propane stove. The two car garage is oversized with a workshop area and a wood burning stove. The shed has a tack room and lean to for hay storage and has power to it. There is a corral and fenced off pasture for your horses.

For open house information, contact Ruthie Johnson, eXp Realty, LLC at 406-578-4399

16 West Fork Trl, Big Timber, 59011 4 Beds 4 Baths | $2,190,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,586 Square Feet | Built in 2011

The West Fork Ranch boosts 103 ac. with irrigation rights, room for horses or cattle. Views of the Yellowstone valley and the Absaroka-Bearthooth Mtns. Boarders State land. Pride of ownership is evident throughout the 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom, 4586 square foot custom built home by local contractor that features vaulted ceilings with timber beams, gorgeous master suite with its own patio access, his & hers walk in closets, walk in showers, Radiant floor heat, sun room, and open floor plan that make entertaining guests a breeze. Custom, hand-made Alder cabinetry thru-out entire home w/ under cabinet lighting. walnut hardwood floors. Kitchen equipped w/all Appliances, Butler’s pantry, huge work island & abundant storage, Granite Tops with leather finish. Heated floors, Has AC, Dog washing station, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom, guest quarters above garage. Concrete decks. 30X30 Heated Shop with overhang. Only 7 miles to Big Timber. Area has fabulous fishing, hunting, hiking. A must see property.

For open house information, contact Michael Sedgwick, Hayden Outdoors Real Estate at 406-596-4288