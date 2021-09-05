House hunt Au Gres: See what’s on the market now

(Au Gres, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Au Gres will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

277 N Mcardle Road, Tawas City, 48763 4 Beds 2 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Beautifully restored 1910 brick farmhouse, approximately 2,800 sq. ft, with 15 acres, on a paved country road. The house has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, attached 2 car garage (24X24), and breezeway. With hard wood floors in the family room, kitchen, dining area, living room, bedroom #4 and/or office, and entryway. High ceilings and original moldings throughout the house. The maintenance free covered front porch (40X8) has trex decking. Kitchen was updated in 2009, and a new furnace installed in 2018. Above the family room there is an attic. The main floor laundry area also offers extra storage cabinets. When relaxing in the family room you are able to take in the views of the beautiful scenery, or watch your animals in the pastures. Up stairs there are 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a sitting area that could easily be used for another TV room/play area. Bring your horses and you will always be able to ride in the 60X96 indoor riding arena (2014); or you can have a pole barn which can be used for storing hay and/or equipment. There are 7 stalls with 1 double foaling stall, an outdoor riding arena, round pen, 2 run in sheds, frost free hydrants and automatic water in pastures. If you have always dreamed of getting out of the city, and moving to the country, to raise animals, this is your chance! You will want to come take a look at this property!! The 15 acres have clay based soil -- not sandy, and provides lush pasture grazing throughout the seasons for your animals. For the horse enthusiast the property is located close to the nearby trails in Huron National Forest, offering scenic views, and the convenience of not trailering your horses. You are also conveniently located close to the city limits of East Tawas and Tawas City, the shores of Lake Huron, and all the attractions Northeast Michigan has to offer. And if you are a hunter, there is an abundance of big and small game.

1875 N Court Street Road, Turner, 48765 4 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,960 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home hosts a huge Great Room with living, dining and kitchen space galore! Kitchen comes with gas range/hood, dishwasher and HUGE island for all your cooking needs. Great room has plenty of space for a large dining table and plenty of seating area plus a pellet stove for those cold winter nights. Love to host the family and friends for dinner? There's plenty of space here! Large laundry room is located just off the kitchen and offers plenty of space for extra pantry staples. There is also a pantry/closet built in under the staircase. Bedroom number 4 (currently used as an office), a full bathroom and a mudroom rounds out the main floor. Upstairs you'll find the master bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms and another full bath. Home is situated on 10 acres.

407 W Lake Street, Tawas City, 48763 2 Beds 2 Baths | $209,900 | Condominium | 1,087 Square Feet | Built in 1987

A lovely Tawas Bay Condo with nice views of Lake Huron, Shoreline Park and the new upgraded Pier! This second floor unit offers a private front entrance with gained benefits of a back covered deck! Another private deck is lakeside with water & park views where you can watch the many activities in the summer! Northbay Pointe Condos are located in the Heart of Tawas City, close to shopping, dining and the bike path is right out your front door! The grounds are well maintained, plenty of green space and several sandy beach areas to enjoy! This end unit offers great natural lighting, dramatic vaulted ceilings with sky lights, a neutral tone through-out with just enough pop of color here and there! This end unit also offers an extra window in the living room where you can enjoy the sunset skies which your sure to love! Newer laminate vinyl plank flooring that is durable and current with easy care! A light and airy feeling in this well appointed unit! The kitchen offers plenty of cabinets, a pantry, all stainless steel appliances and a snack bar too! The utility room is right off the kitchen and includes the washer & dryer. The master suite is lakeside and also has vaulted ceilings & skylights. There are double mirrored closets, plus a large bath with double sinks, and a jetted tub! This floor plan gives extra privacy for guests with the 2nd bedroom at the back of the unit with double closets and a bath right next door that has a ceramic tiled shower! The garage is convenient and there is plenty of guest parking in this complex. The central air unit is only 3 years old! The roofs are also newer in the past few years! You can walk everyplace close by like the grocery store, drugstores, Antique shop and bank across the street. Three nearby parks offer Art Shows & Regional Farmers Market. Make this Northbay Pointe condo your new home where you can watch the sun make the water glisten during the day and the moon shed its light on the water at night!!

1717 Laidlaw Road, Tawas City, 48763 5 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,033 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Wooded, private setting with Cold Creek running across the Northern width of the property. The 5th bedroom is the 11x21 above the garage, it has its own 8x8 bath. Formal dining room currently used as game/family room. Custom kitchen with Medallion Hickory cabinets, 9 ft ceilings, granite counter, extra bar style sink with its own disposal. Cherry wood flooring in kitchen, breakfast nook, hall, and office/bedroom. Master bedroom has 10x13 walk in closet, 11x17 bath, jet tub, walk in shower with mutiple shower heads, tile floor. Another bathroom is 7x12 on the main floor. Basement has egress window, carpet in the main 24x14 living area and the 10x15 storage room. 9x15 Furance room plus additional storage under the stairs. Home also features 2 heating and coolling units, Low E Anderson windows, gas log fireplace, concrete covered front porch, large back brick patio, underground pet fencing, sprinkler system. Additional garage has 3 overhead doors and attic storage space. Newer on demand hot water heater, 1 furnace recently replaced, seller in process of changing to all LED lights.

