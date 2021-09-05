Check out these Salome homes on the market

(Salome, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Salome than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

66880 Ave B, Salome, 85348 3 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,065 Square Feet | Built in 1946

corner lot in town,three bed,one bath,fenced back yard.Re Model with upgrades

For open house information, contact Jerry Nord, United Country CB Real Estate Services at 928-859-4141

39882 Idaho Way, Salome, 85348 1 Bed 2 Baths | $85,000 | Manufactured Home | 630 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Well maintained,one bedroom,one bath, furnished single wide,with room addition,garage,laundry room,with 3/4 bath,seperate W/H ,RV cover,covered patio,porch,metal roof over whole house

For open house information, contact Jerry Nord, United Country CB Real Estate Services at 928-859-4141

50757 E Hwy 60, Salome, 85348 2 Beds 1 Bath | $829,380 | Manufactured Home | 714 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This parcel must be sold with Parcels A,B,C,E,F,G,H,& Ithis over 267 acres. Show with offer Lots of potential.Well septic and electric.

For open house information, contact Michelle Myers-Williams, Re/Max Five Star Realty at 928-237-5708

39798 Harquahala Road, Salome, 85348 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Mobile Home | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1979

3 bedroom, 2 bath mobile unit on large corner lot. Large garage for workshop or parking of vehicle. Huge covered patio with views for miles.

For open house information, contact Joseph Susco, HomeSmart Advantage Group at 520-505-3000