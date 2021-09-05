CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salome, AZ

Check out these Salome homes on the market

Posted by 
Salome Times
Salome Times
 4 days ago

(Salome, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Salome than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J8wmj_0bnMVXex00

66880 Ave B, Salome, 85348

3 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,065 Square Feet | Built in 1946

corner lot in town,three bed,one bath,fenced back yard.Re Model with upgrades

For open house information, contact Jerry Nord, United Country CB Real Estate Services at 928-859-4141

Copyright © 2021 Lake Havasu Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAARAZ-1015645)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ggHBs_0bnMVXex00

39882 Idaho Way, Salome, 85348

1 Bed 2 Baths | $85,000 | Manufactured Home | 630 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Well maintained,one bedroom,one bath, furnished single wide,with room addition,garage,laundry room,with 3/4 bath,seperate W/H ,RV cover,covered patio,porch,metal roof over whole house

For open house information, contact Jerry Nord, United Country CB Real Estate Services at 928-859-4141

Copyright © 2021 Lake Havasu Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAARAZ-1016414)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3saNI8_0bnMVXex00

50757 E Hwy 60, Salome, 85348

2 Beds 1 Bath | $829,380 | Manufactured Home | 714 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This parcel must be sold with Parcels A,B,C,E,F,G,H,& Ithis over 267 acres. Show with offer Lots of potential.Well septic and electric.

For open house information, contact Michelle Myers-Williams, Re/Max Five Star Realty at 928-237-5708

Copyright © 2021 Lake Havasu Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAARAZ-1011852)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D8dpC_0bnMVXex00

39798 Harquahala Road, Salome, 85348

3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Mobile Home | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1979

3 bedroom, 2 bath mobile unit on large corner lot. Large garage for workshop or parking of vehicle. Huge covered patio with views for miles.

For open house information, contact Joseph Susco, HomeSmart Advantage Group at 520-505-3000

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6207913)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Salome Times

Salome Times

Salome, AZ
10
Followers
155
Post
591
Views
ABOUT

With Salome Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salome, AZ
City
Mobile, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W H#Rv#Parcels A#Star Realty#Homesmart Advantage Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy