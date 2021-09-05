CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Russellville, MO

Take a look at these homes for sale in Russellville

Posted by 
Russellville Digest
Russellville Digest
 4 days ago

(Russellville, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Russellville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rrsni_0bnMVVtV00

207 High Street, Olean, 65064

3 Beds 1 Bath | $123,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,825 Square Feet | Built in None

Adorable 3 bed/ 1 bath sitting on 3 lots in historic Olean! This property has been updated and meticulously maintained and cared for. Beautiful original hardwoods, NEW windows, fresh paint, main-level living, and a covered porch are some of the homes best features. Two of the bedrooms are very large, and the third (non-conforming) bedroom would make a great office or bonus area. This place is full of character! The yard is a great size, and you have a good-sized storage shed to boot! Schedule your tour today!

For open house information, contact SHANA ENGELBRECHT & CO, EXP Realty, LLC at 866-224-1761

Copyright © 2021 Bagnell Dam Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BDAORMO-3538891)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mivtb_0bnMVVtV00

14824 Hwy 17 Highway, Eugene, 65032

2 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful home nestled back in the wooded area with trees all around. Great place to retire or begin a family with a wonderful neighborhood. This home is 24 miles from Lake Ozark, 19 miles to Jefferson City, two miles from the 18 hole golf course, 1 mile from 54 Highway. Very quiet and private. This wont last long at this price.

For open house information, contact VIVIAN WATTS, Pinnacle Real Estate Partners at 573-693-1300

Copyright © 2021 Bagnell Dam Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BDAORMO-3538888)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Russellville Digest

Russellville Digest

Russellville, MO
27
Followers
191
Post
713
Views
ABOUT

With Russellville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russellville, MO
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
City
Lake Ozark, MO
City
Olean, MO
City
Jefferson City, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivian Watts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Shana Engelbrecht Co#Exp Realty#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy