Take a look at these homes for sale in Russellville

(Russellville, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Russellville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

207 High Street, Olean, 65064 3 Beds 1 Bath | $123,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,825 Square Feet | Built in None

Adorable 3 bed/ 1 bath sitting on 3 lots in historic Olean! This property has been updated and meticulously maintained and cared for. Beautiful original hardwoods, NEW windows, fresh paint, main-level living, and a covered porch are some of the homes best features. Two of the bedrooms are very large, and the third (non-conforming) bedroom would make a great office or bonus area. This place is full of character! The yard is a great size, and you have a good-sized storage shed to boot! Schedule your tour today!

14824 Hwy 17 Highway, Eugene, 65032 2 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful home nestled back in the wooded area with trees all around. Great place to retire or begin a family with a wonderful neighborhood. This home is 24 miles from Lake Ozark, 19 miles to Jefferson City, two miles from the 18 hole golf course, 1 mile from 54 Highway. Very quiet and private. This wont last long at this price.

