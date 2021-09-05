CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, MO

Take a look at these homes on the Conway market now

Conway News Alert
 4 days ago

(Conway, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Conway than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

9870 Hwy Aa, Grovespring, 65662

2 Beds 1 Bath | $52,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 1960

3.30 acres with older home city rural water and sewer. 16x10 work shop, 20x24 garage.

158 Oaktree Court, Niangua, 65713

3 Beds 4 Baths | $749,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,618 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Luxury Equestrian Lover's Amish Crafted Retreat!So much to say, where to start? Home itself is lodge-style timber framed with 23' cathedral ceilings, mortise-and-tension joinery hammerbeam with oak pegs. Stone-accented fireplace with oak mantel is surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows allowing for magnificent views and floods the open-concept home with sunlight. Kitchen island is topped with 3 1/2'' thick solid oak with the beautiful curves of the tree it originated from. Main-level master suite boasts screened-in porch perfect for sipping your morning coffee. Main floor laundry room has direct access to the outdoors. Stunning solid wood staircase leads to generous loft area, private bedroom and full bathroom. The lower level offers a spacious living area perfect for spreading out and enjoying all your favorite indoor activities, another bedroom and full bathroom. Wrap-around porch hugs the exterior offering plenty of outdoor space to entertain or enjoy the serenity this slice of heaven offers. Large patio off the back of the home grants another spot to enjoy the peaceful outdoors and relax in the 4-person hot tub that stays with the property! Detached 2-car garage houses a private 12' by 14 1/2 ' office.Upgrades and attention to detail continue throughout the property. 8-stall horse barn complete with private apartment, 60 X 60 indoor arena, and 100 x 55 outdoor area is equipped with overhead heater, stall mats & insulated water bucket holders. Approximately 180' X 60' paddock behind barn, 2 run-in shelters, large storage shed, 6 plus acres of pasture cross fenced into 3 pastures. Exterior lighting brings daylight to the night.Retreat not only built for beauty & nature, but also with efficiency & convenience in mind. Back up generators, SIPs closed cell insulation, instant hot water, tornado shelter, LED lighting to name a few.Apartment & Office sq. ft. not included in listing detail. HOA has private access to lake & state conservat

14 Fiddler Lane, Long Lane, 65590

1 Bed 1 Bath | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 512 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Check out this awesome property with many possibilities. 100 acres M/L with a cabin and pole barn/shop. The 16X32 cabin and shop set far back from the road offering a very peaceful, secluded setting. The adorable cabin is completely livable, or would make a great option to live in while building your dream home. Enjoy your morning coffee, or relaxing evening on the covered front deck overlooking two beautiful ponds. Lots of storage in the 30X40 pole barn that sets back of the cabin. Several acres of savanna restoration have been done around the cabin and pole barn area. The property features and nice well with shut off, and underground utilities. A lot of infrastructure has been done here, and would be very easy to add more cabins or RV hookups on the property. A year round creek runs through the middle of the property and a third, beautiful pond sets on the east half of the property. Several atv/utv roads are present through the property allowing easy access to all it's features. Fencing is approximately 95% complete with woven wire, topped with barbed wire. Lots of wildlife on the property. Deer, turkey, quail, and even a bear have been seen. This would make a great forever property to live on, getaway for the weekends, or own your own hunting retreat. Morrel mushrooms are found every spring. Underground piping exists from upper ponds to the year round creek. Square footage of the cabin is per the assessors office, but does not take into account the bedroom loft. The cabin plumbing has been recently redone with PEX. The roof was redone approximately a year ago with exception of portion covering the front deck. Sellers are leaving the bed, refrigerator, couch, downstairs tv stand, and washer/dryer. Washer part of the unit does not work.

7077 State Rd Y, Conway, 65632

3 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,204 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Adorable, Recently Updated Ranch Style Home on 1ac! Conway Schools. Full of country charm and quality updates... this home offers 1,204 sq. ft. of living space, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a large kitchen & living area, and a single car garage w/carport! NEW! flooring, fixtures and fresh paint throughout! Roof is 7 yrs old. HVAC only 5yrs old! Relax in the beautiful yard this summer under the shade trees... there's plenty of space to plant a garden, too! This package is made complete with a 14x16 outbuilding with a concrete floor & electricity. Private well & lagoon. Call us today for your private showing.

