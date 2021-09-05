CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry, IL

Check out these Henry homes on the market

Posted by 
Henry Voice
Henry Voice
 4 days ago

(Henry, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Henry will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you're looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MUo7r_0bnMVQTs00

107 North Galena Street, Tiskilwa, 61368

3 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,396 Square Feet | Built in 1876

If small town living appeals to you then come check out this home in a great community. Updated & freshly painted. Bathrooms on each level. Large back patio.

For open house information, contact Brenda Stanfield, Landmark Realty Of Illinois LLC at 815-875-1221

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11125538)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23nIGh_0bnMVQTs00

83 Barbados Drive, Putnam, 61560

2 Beds 2 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,050 Square Feet | Built in 1970

128 feet of waterfront!! One of the best views on the lake. Great location in a no wake zone cove but views to the main lake. Close to the clubhouse and pool. Perfect waterfront to swim, boat, fish. Room to add bedrooms in finished basement. Square footage includes walkout finished basement. In 2021 the bottom 2 retaining walls were professionally redone and in 2016 the top retaining wall was professionally redone. Roof, siding, furnace, central air, deck, finished basement with nice full bath, concrete driveway, updated kitchen and hardwood floors all 8-10 years old approximately. Agent is owner.

For open house information, contact Eric Johnston, Landmark Realty Of Illinois LLC at 815-875-1221

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11137829)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VZBcX_0bnMVQTs00

14306 910 North Avenue, Tiskilwa, 61368

3 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,861 Square Feet | Built in None

3 bedroom 1 bath country house with 2.2 acres outside of Tiskilwa Big 2 car detached garage. Sit on the large front and back porches. Lots of the original beautiful woodwork. All of the bedrooms are good sized. Shared well with 2 neighbors. Property being sold "As is"

For open house information, contact Eric Johnston, Landmark Realty Of Illinois LLC at 815-875-1221

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11205680)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wfjXz_0bnMVQTs00

3285 Il Hwy 29 Road, Putnam, 61560

3 Beds 3 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Equestrian excellence in this 6.5 acre horse ranch with a log cabin built in 2007 featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. 50' x 75' outbuilding boasts 8 stalls and 1 wash rack, auto feeders, concrete floor and drains. 60' x 90' riding arena unlike any other property around. Set back off the highway so all you hear is the wildlife and breeze through the trees, you'll enjoy the 360 square foot open front porch before you step inside to have a drink at the wet bar. Kitchen and bar show off with rough edge granite countertops throughout, updated cabinetry and a fantastic view from the windows. Watch as your loved ones ride up as you relax on the lean to addition on the horse stables. Previously a buffalo farm, the possibilities here are endless and just 2 hours from Chicago this is an escape you won't ever want to leave.

For open house information, contact Janelle McCarter, Landmark Realty Of Illinois LLC at 815-875-1221

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11107030)

