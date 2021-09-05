CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Norte, CO

On the hunt for a home in Del Norte? These houses are on the market

Del Norte Post
Del Norte Post
 4 days ago

(Del Norte, CO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Del Norte. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30xtug_0bnMVOxe00

9974 W County Road 9 N, Del Norte, 81132

4 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in None

Dee Plucinski, Steffens and Company Realty, Inc, C: 719-873-5605, dee@steffenscorealty.com, www.crenmls.com: This large, well-kept home on 10 acres has been completely renovated and updated. Bright and full of light, the large, front windows offer passive solar heat to keep the home warm in the winter.There are two bedrooms and one bathroom downstairs, and two bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs. The full basement offers a ton of storage and could easily be finished out into another three rooms if desired.The home has new electrical and plumbing, new septic and well pressure tank, new appliances, new vinyl windows and a new water heater and a new, metal roof. Solid wood doors throughout, light-colored carpets, and updated fixtures and lighting make the home feel modern and comfortable.The custom, hand-hewn stair banisters are a work of art, and two old, knarled logs serve as support posts in the front room. Original hardwood floors are present in the dining room and the small bedroom/office. New hardwood floors are present in the living room.The shop has newly installed 70 amp electrical and running water. Plenty of space for several cars, or an amazing workshop.The home has a wood stove in the living room and a forced air furnace for whole-house heat.The property is rented, please allow 24 hours for a showing. Please take a look at the 3D virtual tour link in the meantime. THANK YOU!

For open house information, contact Dee Plucinski, Steffens and Company Realty, Inc at 719-873-1700

Copyright © 2021 Colorado Real Estate Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRENCO-784076)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30mUcM_0bnMVOxe00

685 Oak Street, Del Norte, 81132

4 Beds 3 Baths | $410,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,446 Square Feet | Built in None

Kazie Deacon, Legends Premier Properties, C: 719-850-2827, kazie_h@hotmail.com, www.crenmls.com: Historic Del Norte home with loads of character and tons of space. 4 bedrooms, an office/work out room, a craft room and a great room with 2 3/4 baths gives you plenty of options. The office has a separate entrance, so set up for a home based business.There is a kitchen upstairs and downstairs. Big fenced in yard with sprinkler system, huge mature trees and hot tub. One car garage and a carport for a boat, toys, car...conveniently located in town with easy access to shopping, schools, restaurants, hospital and offices. This charming newly re-wired home boasts natural gas radiators, pellet stove, 2 wood burning fireplaces and a Rinnai heater. Original wood floors and high ceilings remind you of the days when homes were built to last. Security system and fenced dog run.

For open house information, contact Kazie Deacon, Legends Premier Properties at 719-852-0450

Copyright © 2021 Colorado Real Estate Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRENCO-785391)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rrq8S_0bnMVOxe00

30642 Hwy 160, Del Norte, 81132

2 Beds 1 Bath | $272,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,644 Square Feet | Built in None

Audrey Plucinski, Steffens and Company Realty, Inc, C: 719-480-2617, audrey@steffenscorealty.com, www.crenmls.com: 12OO SQ FT Historic Farm House Built-in 1908. Offers charm and convenience with a garden, chicken coop, and PLENTY of exterior storage.Previously used as a Goat dairy farm. This property features the Main Historic Cabin, a shipping container style milking shed, and an 800 sq ft building approx- previously used for cheese making.Cheese equipment is still present but not included. Can be negotiated separately.The main Cabin, has 3 cabins, 1 bathroom. The secondary building offers an additional bedroom. There is an older Mobile Home on the inhabitable property.This Lush, green 1-acre property can be anything you desire. Bring your dreams and your Chickens!

For open house information, contact Audrey Plucinski, Steffens and Company Realty, Inc at 719-873-1700

Copyright © 2021 Colorado Real Estate Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRENCO-784872)

See more property details

Del Norte Post

Del Norte Post

Del Norte, CO
35
Followers
223
Post
2K+
Views
With Del Norte Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
City
Del Norte, CO
#Mobile Home#Water Heater#Restaurants#Plumbing#Kazie H Hotmail Com#Historic Del Norte#The Main Historic Cabin#Lush#Chickens
