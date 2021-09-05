House hunt Exmore: See what’s on the market now

(Exmore, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Exmore will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2253 Creekview Rd, Exmore, 23350 2 Beds 1 Bath | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Looking for that private getaway on the water? Look no further than this 2 BD / 1 BA rancher with STUNNING views of the Occohannock Creek. This property sits on about of acre of land and features a MASSIVE 2 car detached garage that is large enough to store your travel trailer and vehicles. Take in the views from the private boat dock or from the enclosed glass window porch. Would work great as an investment property or go in with a few friends and share the view at your leisure! The deep channel of Occohannock Creek will allow almost any boat to travel out in to the Chesapeake Bay. Roof is less than 5 years old. Call today for your private showing or check out the 360 degree virtual tour! What are you waiting for? That getaway you've always wanted has never been closer!

17075 Bayview Circle, Quinby, 23423 1 Bed 1 Bath | $125,000 | Mobile Home | 420 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Looking for the perfect vacation get-away? Look no further. Located in the peaceful Virginia Landings-The Village, on a corner lot with scenic views of Hog Island Bay. This park-mobile is ideal for anyone with a passion for boating, fishing and enjoying the great outdoors! Clean your catch-of-the day with your very own fully equipped cleaning station. Virginia Landings, thousand trails membership allows you to enjoy all amenities the nearby campground has to offer. The 12 x 12 spacious shed is perfect for storing a golf cart and fishing supplies. Relax on the large porch addition with retractable awnings for those hot summer days. The kitchen is fully equipped with plenty of cabinet space and an eat-in kitchen area. NEW ROOF in place fall of 2020. Enjoy your weekends here with no stress!

30250 Bobtown Rd, Pungoteague, 23422 3 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,924 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Modern, Coastal, Farmhouse Style...all in the quaint village of Pungoteague. Totally renovated, professionally designed, 3 BR 2 BA home. Spacious LR, KIT w/quartz topped island, beverage center, & adjoining home office. ALL NEW: roof, guttering, paint, heat pump, water heater, electrical wiring, plumbing, gas range, dishwasher...the list goes on! You will fall in love with the custom millwork, sky lights, second floor master suite, lovely backyard views, and coziness of the new electric fireplace in the main living area. Mini split on second floor provides heat/air. Come enjoy village living, located just a short drive from local boat launch, golf course, medical facilities, schools, shopping, and restaurants. Call today to schedule a showing! Owner holds inactive real estate license.

13147 Marilyn Drive, Painter, 23420 3 Beds 2 Baths | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Double wide sold as is, where is. This could be a nice starter home or vacation home to escape the city. It is about 10.8 miles from the local hospital & shopping plaza. Come check it out. It is noted that the kitchen window is broken. There is discoloration under the window that may be from water running from the window. The owner plans to replace the window & eradicate the discoloration. There is a broken window in the front of the house the owner plans to replace. No other repairs to be made.

