Take a look at these homes on the Shippenville market now

(Shippenville, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Shippenville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

331 Sunny Road, Lickingville, 16332 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,838 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Room for everyone in this nearly 3,000 sq ft Cape Cod beauty. Original structure was built in 1950's with additions in 1992 (26' x 27' great room & covered porch) and an office, first floor laundry and 2 car attached garage addition in 2002. Lawn is gently rolling with fruit and berry trees. There is a 24' x 40' building with a 16' x 24' addition that has been used as a detached garage, workshop and storage area that has a full second floor. Quality appointments throughout including oak kitchen, oak trim and oak six panel doors. Bright basement has good ceiling height and a garage door. Very large front and side covered porches for summer relaxation and morning coffee. Nice rural community setting with no close neighbors as home sets perfectly towards the center of the land.

108 Oak Ridge Drive, Clarion, 16214 3 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,524 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Check out this outstanding 3 bedroom, 3 bath home located in one of Clarion's premier subdivisions. This home is 2,524 square feet and features solid surface countertops in it's recently updated kitchen. Formal dining, large family room in basement with 4th bedroom. Many new updates features a large rear deck & 2 car attached garage. Items included in sale: pool table, cabinet downstairs, wall cooler downstairs, shed.

13 Still Drive, Clarion, 16214 3 Beds 4 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,309 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Breathtaking ranch that shows as if it were just built in desirable University Manor Subdivision. Quality appointments through-out include the multi-gable roof design, 12' ceilings in great room, upgraded flooring, lighting, siding, kitchen and bathrooms. As you enter the home from the garage a large office awaits you with laundry area complete with large counter for folding and 1/2 bath. Entry from the front door brings you into a barrel vaulted wood ceiling with view of the large great room with 12' ceilings. Hand scraped wood flooring with new detailed trim work. Formal dining room and a large breakfast nook with a wall of counter designated for the coffee bar. Kitchen has been totally remodeled with quartz counters and ceramic backsplash. Basement has complete living areas too with huge family room, bedroom, full bath, billiard room, wine room, exercise room and kitchen compatible with first floor including dishwasher and refrigerator. Truly a showplace home.

88 W Main St, Clarion, 16214 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,768 Square Feet | Built in 1923

A welcoming cape cod close to all of Clarion's greatest amenities with high ceilings and lots of space! This property features a nice level lot with a large, 2 stall detached garage. This home was most recently used as a family home, but could also be made into a business front. Endless possibilities, make it yours!

