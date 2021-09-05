Check out these homes on the Keenesburg market now

(Keenesburg, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Keenesburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

805 5Th St, Kersey, 80644 5 Beds 3 Baths | $410,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,780 Square Feet | Built in 1998

This beautiful 5 bed 3 bath ranch home in Kersey is waiting for you! Gorgeous hardwood floors and cabinets, breakfast bar, large kitchen, finished basement, and large backyard and patio make this home perfect for any entertainment needs! Plus enjoy your primary bathroom suite. No HOA!

327 S 2Nd St, La Salle, 80645 4 Beds 2 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Excellent location & potential for commercial zoning! Updated Ranch with a shop on a large lot (almost 1/2 acre). Super high visibility right in the middle of LaSalle. The house features 4 bedroom, plus an office, 2 bath, newer siding, newer roof and newer furnace. Adjacent lot being sold with this property. Plenty space for RV parking and recreational vehicles. Sold "as is" LOTS OF POSSIBILITIES!

602 Elder St, Kersey, 80644 5 Beds 3 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Charming country home located in Kersey! Amazing 5 bedroom home with private master with walk in closet and en-suite bathroom. Enjoy vaulted ceilings in the living room & gorgeous steel-like backsplash in the kitchen with all appliances included & bonus it's a gas range/stove. Finished basement with 2bedrooms, bathroom & large great room area. Extra storage with cabinets in great room. Lots of storage through out. Step out back through your new storm doors onto your new deck that abuts farm property, so you'll have privacy and views all year long. Storage shed is included. This home won't last long!

117 W Taylor Ave, La Salle, 80645 2 Beds 1 Bath | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 730 Square Feet | Built in 1933

Check out this adorable and affordable home that has a modern farm house feel with its newly painted, crisp white exterior and black trim and modern vinyl floors in most of the rooms. The cozy living room is open and inviting. The gorgeous handcrafted wood countertops and bright cabinets add a unique charm to the kitchen that has ample space. Past the kitchen there's an area that could be used as a workstation and/or mudroom and a non-conforming bedroom or storage area in the basement. There's a spacious yard with concrete parking pad for two cars, concrete patio area, fire pit area, two sheds, RV hookup with alley access. Updated plumbing, electric and sewer line. So many possibilities!

