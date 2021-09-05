CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Keenesburg, CO

Check out these homes on the Keenesburg market now

Posted by 
Keenesburg Updates
Keenesburg Updates
 4 days ago

(Keenesburg, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Keenesburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PrRYR_0bnMVLJT00

805 5Th St, Kersey, 80644

5 Beds 3 Baths | $410,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,780 Square Feet | Built in 1998

This beautiful 5 bed 3 bath ranch home in Kersey is waiting for you! Gorgeous hardwood floors and cabinets, breakfast bar, large kitchen, finished basement, and large backyard and patio make this home perfect for any entertainment needs! Plus enjoy your primary bathroom suite. No HOA!

For open house information, contact Jeep Kurtz, RE/MAX Nexus at 970-295-4760

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-949205)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=420Vft_0bnMVLJT00

327 S 2Nd St, La Salle, 80645

4 Beds 2 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Excellent location & potential for commercial zoning! Updated Ranch with a shop on a large lot (almost 1/2 acre). Super high visibility right in the middle of LaSalle. The house features 4 bedroom, plus an office, 2 bath, newer siding, newer roof and newer furnace. Adjacent lot being sold with this property. Plenty space for RV parking and recreational vehicles. Sold "as is" LOTS OF POSSIBILITIES!

For open house information, contact Gabriela Perez, Realty One Group Fourpoints at 970-573-5880

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-948622)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KgoEJ_0bnMVLJT00

602 Elder St, Kersey, 80644

5 Beds 3 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Charming country home located in Kersey! Amazing 5 bedroom home with private master with walk in closet and en-suite bathroom. Enjoy vaulted ceilings in the living room & gorgeous steel-like backsplash in the kitchen with all appliances included & bonus it's a gas range/stove. Finished basement with 2bedrooms, bathroom & large great room area. Extra storage with cabinets in great room. Lots of storage through out. Step out back through your new storm doors onto your new deck that abuts farm property, so you'll have privacy and views all year long. Storage shed is included. This home won't last long!

For open house information, contact June Lemmings, Keller Williams Rlty Partners at 970-744-4954

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-949033)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S7Pk5_0bnMVLJT00

117 W Taylor Ave, La Salle, 80645

2 Beds 1 Bath | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 730 Square Feet | Built in 1933

Check out this adorable and affordable home that has a modern farm house feel with its newly painted, crisp white exterior and black trim and modern vinyl floors in most of the rooms. The cozy living room is open and inviting. The gorgeous handcrafted wood countertops and bright cabinets add a unique charm to the kitchen that has ample space. Past the kitchen there's an area that could be used as a workstation and/or mudroom and a non-conforming bedroom or storage area in the basement. There's a spacious yard with concrete parking pad for two cars, concrete patio area, fire pit area, two sheds, RV hookup with alley access. Updated plumbing, electric and sewer line. So many possibilities!

For open house information, contact Rachelle Alves, Y and M Real Estate at 970-660-4711

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-947393)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Keenesburg Updates

Keenesburg Updates

Keenesburg, CO
19
Followers
216
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Keenesburg Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kersey, CO
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
City
Keenesburg, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Art#Recreational Vehicles#Realty One Group#Ranch#Rv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy