Take a look at these homes on the Republic market now

(Republic, WA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Republic. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

54 Hardrock Rd, Republic, 99166 3 Beds 4 Baths | $2,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,721 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This castle style home sits in quiet paradise on 185+ majestic acres with breathtaking scenery and unmatched views of Curlew Lake and the Kettle Crest Mt. Range. Very unique post & beam style log/stucco home that features a dramatic 2 story entrance, centrally located stone tower that reaches all levels, filled with incredible details from local artisans & the highest quality amenities. The incredible floor to ceiling windows bring the peaceful outdoor setting into the home. This gated property features ponds, barns, 3-car garage, 60x120 indoor arena/shop and produces 100+ tons of grass hay yearly. Perfect for a B & B, reunions or corporate retreat. See video Additional acreage available.

15690 Highway 21, Republic, 99166 2 Beds 1 Bath | $374,900 | Single Family Residence | 871 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Rare opportunity to own San Poil River property just a few miles south of Republic! Four parcels totaling just over 36 acres in the beautiful San Poil valley with two homes. One home is a 100+ year old log cabin on a concrete foundation with an attached modern addition that was build in 2001, totaling 871 sq. ft. Another parcel has a single wide near Highway 20 with it's own power, septic, storage building and RV hookup. Great rental potential. All the parcels are easily accessible. The whole property has a park like feel with wonderful views and abundant wildlife. The west edge of the property fronts highway 20 and the entire south property line is adjacent to the K Diamond K Ranch. 1200+ feet of San Poil river frontage.

94 Lilly Creek Rd, Republic, 99166 1 Bed 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 384 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Super cool, rustic cabin. Nestled on a mountain top with great mountain and valley views. Very private and secluded and yet close to town. This cute cabin has covered porches off of both sides giving you you extra space to sit and enjoy the view. This property also offers a guest cabin, RV site and shed. Private and nicely treed, this would make a great recreational or hunting cabin.

645 Monroe St, Republic, 99166 3 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,428 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Lovely older home nestled off of a quiet side of the street in town. This home has classic charm and a lot of updates. Huge fenced back yard is highlighted by a large patio with mature landscaping and a water feature. The attached green house provides a place for plants and vegetables with easy access. A detached carport offers storage for 2 cars and has a small workshop/storage area. The covered walkway from the carport to the home provide easy out of the weather access. Multiple fruit trees surround the home and a rooftop solar system helps off-set the power bill. This cute home with easy access is a must see.

