Milford, ME

House hunt Milford: See what's on the market now

Posted by 
Milford News Watch
Milford News Watch
 4 days ago

(Milford, ME) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Milford. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MTPjI_0bnMVF1700

1169 Main Street, Old Town, 04468

3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,180 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Welcome home! This beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom house is just a 5 minute drive or a 20 minute walk on trails from the University of Maine campus. Custom tile, exposed beams and woodwork reclaimed from a church are just a few features that make this home so unique and special.The first floor kitchen, dining room and living room are open concept, giving the area a great sense of space, yet the exposed beams, natural woods and stone hearth with tile wood stove give a warm and cozy feel. Also on the first floor are one bathroom, a convenient office and a large (22' x 11') music, game or bonus room. The attached garage has room for storage and one vehicle.Up the hardwood staircase, the second floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry area and a great family room with multiple closets.The main bedroom and bathroom suite is not to be missed. The bedroom itself is spacious, featuring 5 closets. The bathroom has a deep, jetted tub, double sinks, and a custom marble shower.The outdoor space has many charming attributes: flowering shrubs and trees, raised garden beds, even established asparagus and rhubarb. There is a swing set, a tree house, a woodshed and a chicken coop. This house is ready for your homesteading dreams!Septic originally designed for 2BR plus a 10 person per day beauty salon. 1000 gallon tank.

For open house information, contact Melanie Kollman, Bangor at 207-942-6711

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-146603716)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e5W7J_0bnMVF1700

57 High Street, Old Town, 04468

3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,350 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This gorgeous late 1880's Vintage Mansard home has recently been updated & renovated. You'll love the recessed lighting in your kitchen so you can create the atmosphere you desire while you gather around the kitchen island preparing dinner & having drinks. Then spread out in the formal dining room for dinner and cozy up to the warm fireplace in the living room afterwards. This home has all the charm you desire from the pocket doors, to the unique spaces & built-ins. Enjoy sitting on your massive wrap around porch, overlooking the well landscaped gardens. There's a large family room, beautiful large bedrooms, 2nd floor laundry, 3rd floor studio/bedroom with a walk in closet, newly paved driveway, lots of parking, new roof, walking distance to parks, the Penobscot River and the University of Maine.

For open house information, contact Terry Hunt, Bangor at 207-942-6711

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-147569140)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05PLyW_0bnMVF1700

22 Pond Street, Orono, 04473

4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1850

Unique and cozy antique farmhouse in the Webster Side neighborhood of Orono. 2 car garage and amazing double lot. Mature fruit trees and plenty of garden space await you; you'll feel like you're in the country, but you're only a half mile to the UMaine campus or downtown Orono.Key features include, a first floor bedroom with cathedral ceiling and skylight, a first floor full bathroom, hardwood and pumpkin pine floors throughout.Exterior painting is already contracted, and will be completed before sale.Great value, superb potential. Excellent neighborhood. Motivated sellers! Open house, Saturday August 14th, 9-11 am.

For open house information, contact Melanie Kollman, Bangor at 207-942-6711

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-148310287)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JYTbd_0bnMVF1700

8 Sylvan Road, Orono, 04473

2 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,162 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Very sweet home on dead end street with nice large backyard and deck. 1 car garage.Remodeled kitchen and bath, SS appliances, hardwood floors. Spacious finished family room in basement plus an extra room for an office or guests.

For open house information, contact Linda Gardiner, Bangor at 207-942-6711

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-147756250)

See more property details

