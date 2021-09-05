Take a look at these homes for sale in Mcgregor

(Mcgregor, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Mcgregor than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

215 E 2Nd Avenue, Mcgregor, 55760 3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,700 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1999

3 Bedroom, Full Bath, Year Round Home with Vinyl Siding in Town of McGregor. Beautiful Landscaped Large Lot with Split Rail Fence. 20x36 Garage, With Cement Floor and Electric. Drive through Doors for Convenience. Metal Roof. Open Air Kitchen, Dining & Living Room, with Laminate Flooring. Laundry off Kitchen. Many New Updates. Newly Painted, New Carpet in All Bedrooms. Near the School.

For open house information, contact Betty Christian, Christian Realty North at 218-426-3614

48570 173Rd Place, Mcgregor, 55760 2 Beds 1 Bath | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,154 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Nice One Bedroom Home with 18x34 Sunroom, Full Bath. Full Basement with Washer & Dryer and a Shower. 19x28 Garage with Insulated and Heated Upper Level Bunk House for Extra Sleeping. Approx 340 x150 x 340 x 200 East Facing Lakeside. Rest of 4.77 Acres Across Small Road, Hilly Rolling High and Low Ground, Joins County Land on Back. On Horseshoe Lake with Boat Access into Minnewawa Lake. Restaurant, Bar And Gas on Shoreline on This Great Fishing Lake. Very Near End of Road Property. Turn Key, Completely Furnished. Home & Garage.

For open house information, contact Betty Christian, Christian Realty North at 218-426-3614

50877 170Th Place, Mcgregor, 55760 2 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Plenty of room in this 1760 Sf custom home. This home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and has a beautiful landscaped patio! The upper family room could easily be converted to multi use space! There are over 2.5 acres of rolling land to enjoy with plenty of peace and quiet. There is an over sized 24 x 30 garage with room for all your toys! Located just minutes from Big Sandy Lake and Lake Minnewawa and hundreds of acres of state hunting land!

For open house information, contact Hans Woelfle, Keller Williams Realty Professionals at 218-454-4300

36006 200Th Avenue, Mcgregor, 55760 3 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Looking for a place up north? Cabin in the woods or year round home? The possibilities are endless here! Great getaway from the cities, hunting shack, fishing/boating fans (many area lakes/rivers nearby), minutes from state hunting land, and many county/state parks and trails. Large mobile home on 2.5 acres with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room, family room, large kitchen, laundry, deck. Gazebo needs new screens and stain. Mobile home just needs TLC such as updating inside and some fresh paint outside. Metal roof on garage. Large 28 x 30 detached heated garage! Possibility could be to build a cabin or home or bring in new trailer if you choose. Bring your decorating ideas for the inside and exterior/landscape touches outside and enjoy your place in the woods up north!

For open house information, contact Stephanie Bruneau, Realty Group LLC at 763-432-7640