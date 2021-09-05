Lac Du Flambeau-curious? These homes are on the market

(Lac Du Flambeau, WI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lac Du Flambeau. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

11748 Hwy 70, Minocqua, 54548 3 Beds 2 Baths | $439,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Family home, commercial business, or both you choose! The property is zoned Business B-2 & is full of opportunities. The main level living 3BR/2BA ranch home is situated on 2.95 acres w/easy access off Hwy 70. Not only is there an attached 2 car garage, but the property also includes a 40x30 heated garage, 36x30 garage & a storage shed. The open concept LR, KT & DR provides a built-in China Cabinet & sliding door off the DR to access the relaxing deck. The MBR Suite is complete w/a walk-in closet & Master BA w/a whirlpool tub & walk-in shower. The other 2 Bedrooms both have sizable walk-in closets. The full unfinished basement can be accessed from the attached garage & if so desired create more living space. Decided you don’t need all the storage space? You could create an income opportunity by renting the garages. Additionally, this property is only minutes to Minocqua and located close the Fence Lake Chain and several other sizable lakes.

5524 Hwy 51, Manitowish Waters, 54545 3 Beds 3 Baths | $775,000 | Condominium | 2,977 Square Feet | Built in 2020

True North Condominium, an unparalleled opportunity on the Manitowish Waters Chain of Lakes! Unit 7 features 3BR, 3BA, plus a den w/ 3,000 sqft total. Included is a 2 car attached garage plus a 1 car detached garage & deeded permanent pier dock slip w/ power for boat lifts. Main level features master BR w/ ensuite, 2nd BR & BA, laundry, lakeside living room w/ vaulted ceilings & gas FP, & heated/enclosed lakeside porch. The kitchen features stunning 9ft' custom shaker-style knotty cherry cabinets w/ either quartz or granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Upstairs opens to a second living area overlooking the family room, the 3rd BR w/ jack/jill BA, and den. Located on Spider Lake of the 10 lake Manitowish Waters Chain. With NW views & sandy swimming frtg, walking distance to Greers Pier, and a boat ride to all the amazing bars/restaurants! This development features 8 units total w/ certain customizations available for finishes.

8135 Hwy 51, Minocqua, 54548 3 Beds 1 Bath | $334,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,071 Square Feet | Built in None

What an opportunity to be on the Minocqua Chain of Lakes, the sellers have had a permanent dock lakefront for many years, slight slope, easy walk to the lake. Also, this path to the lake is used for snowmobile access. The home has been exceptionally well maintained, this could become your personal residence with added landscaping on the exterior, to make it more private, which can be done per zoning. The 21x27 Shop could also be used for your business with Gas modine heater, shop is great with new flooring, large windows, many possibilities. Large 3 car garage for storage ,this property with so many possibilities is priced to sell., might be something to consider giving you dock space on the Minocqua Chain of Lakes.

303B Indian Shores Rd, Woodruff, 54568 2 Beds 1 Bath | $499,000 | Condominium | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Don't miss out on the opportunity to become the owner of this lakeside 2-bdrm yr-rnd condo on the shore of Lk Tomahawk. As a member of the Indian Shores Resort family, enjoy mini golf, shuffleboard, volleyball, a pool, a beautiful sand swimming beach, on-site bar and restaurant and of course all the fun water activities associated with lakeside living. As part of the Minocqua Chain, in addition to Lk Tomahawk, (3462 acres and known as the Queen of Lakes) you can enjoy 6 add’l lakes and a total of 15 miles of shoreline. One of the best trail systems for hiking, UTV's and snowmobiling is right across the road; hop on the trail and enjoy some of the area's most renowned trails. Located between Woodruff and Lk Tomahawk, you're just minutes from Mqa and Rhinelander for entertainment, dining, shopping or medical facilities. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own and enjoy property on spectacular Lk Tomahawk! Arrange a private tour today. Upper level 1 bdrm condo also available for sale.

