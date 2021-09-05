CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marsing, ID

Marsing-curious? These homes are on the market

Marsing Digest
Marsing Digest
 4 days ago

(Marsing, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marsing will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a8Epb_0bnMV69p00

100 N 4Th Street E, Homedale, 83628

3 Beds 2 Baths | $333,900 | 1,561 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Perfect location for fisherman with backyard access to the Snake River and miles away from the Owyhee's! This gorgeous open floor plan gives you 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths that will instantly have you feeling at home. Let's talk about updates from the inside out with new siding, exterior paint, windows, flooring, interior paint along with a matching over sized shed perfect for extra storage or a hobby room. Home sits on 2 city lots with Mature landscaping allows with large back patio is perfect for entertaining! Call today to schedule your private showing!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aaBK7_0bnMV69p00

213 W Nevada, Homedale, 83628

4 Beds 2 Baths | $405,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,025 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome Home!!! This home has it all! Brand new construction in Homedale! Enjoy the River views on the front porch. Walk in to this gorgeous home, with amazing finishes and features 9ft ceilings, leathered granite counters, 11ft kitchen island, every chef's dream w/an oversized walk in pantry, cook top and built in oven. Gorgeous stone fireplace, walk out to a large covered patio. This home will be fully fenced and front landscaped. Close to the Homedale Rodeo grounds, shopping and only 45 minutes to Boise. Photos will be updated as construction progresses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zy74l_0bnMV69p00

216 W Oregon, Homedale, 83628

2 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 994 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Great starter home for someone looking to add sweat equity. 2 Bed 1 bath on a decent size lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MVmLe_0bnMV69p00

215 W Nevada, Homedale, 83628

4 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,025 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome Home!!! This home has it all! Brand new construction in Homedale! Walk in to this gorgeous home, with amazing finishes and features 9ft ceilings, leathered granite counters, 11ft kitchen island, every chef's dream w/an oversized walk in pantry, cook top and built in oven. Gorgeous stone fireplace, walk out to a large covered patio. This home will be fully fenced and front landscaped. Close to the Homedale Rodeo grounds, shopping and only 45 minutes to Boise. Photos will be updated as construction progresses.

