Beresford-curious? These homes are on the market

(Beresford, SD) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Beresford. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

110 S 1St St, Beresford, 57004 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,369 Square Feet | Built in 1897

Don't miss out on the opportunity to enjoy this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1.5 story home located on a large corner lot in Beresford!! This open concept home offers fresh interior paint throughout, main floor laundry, main level bedroom/office, sliders to the deck off the dining room that leads out to a fully fenced in backyard! Large 2 stall attached garage along with an additional 1 stall detached garage! Additional features included are a spiral staircase that leads up to two more bedrooms, maintenance free siding and mature trees. Come check this home out today!!

For open house information, contact Rick Sawvell, Hegg, REALTORS at 605-336-2100

48522 296Th St, Hudson, 57034 3 Beds 1 Bath | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,272 Square Feet | Built in 1911

If you are wanting to enjoy the country life this is the perfect acreage for you. This 8.25 acres has a 1 1\2 story home with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. This also includes 6 large out buildings and is a perfect place to raise your horses. With plenty of trees and timber it would be considered a hunters dream...

For open house information, contact Randy Kittler, NextHome Tri State Realty at 712-224-6398

721 Ellis St, Centerville, 57014 4 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,936 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Small town living at its finest. This updated 4 bed, 2 bath split foyer is move in ready, and comes with a huge privacy fenced backyard. Once you enter the foyer, you will find a large living room with vaulted ceilings, the kitchen with updated white cabinets, and a dining room with a sliding door to the Deck. The master bedroom has a pass thru to the main level bathroom. There is an additional bedroom to round out the main floor. In the lower level you will find a family room with epoxy flooring along with 2 additional bedrooms, and a bathroom. Also included is a newer garden shed in the backyard. Last but not least, there is a large attached 2 car garage. Call an agent today for your personal showing.

For open house information, contact Christopher Thompson, Midwest Realty at 605-256-6921

502 Ofstad St, Alcester, 57001 4 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 1925

4 bedroom home on large lot

For open house information, contact Woody Houser, Sioux Empire Real Estate at 605-763-8085