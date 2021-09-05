CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beresford, SD

Beresford-curious? These homes are on the market

Posted by 
Beresford Post
Beresford Post
 4 days ago

(Beresford, SD) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Beresford. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=207naI_0bnMV5H600

110 S 1St St, Beresford, 57004

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,369 Square Feet | Built in 1897

Don't miss out on the opportunity to enjoy this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1.5 story home located on a large corner lot in Beresford!! This open concept home offers fresh interior paint throughout, main floor laundry, main level bedroom/office, sliders to the deck off the dining room that leads out to a fully fenced in backyard! Large 2 stall attached garage along with an additional 1 stall detached garage! Additional features included are a spiral staircase that leads up to two more bedrooms, maintenance free siding and mature trees. Come check this home out today!!

For open house information, contact Rick Sawvell, Hegg, REALTORS at 605-336-2100

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASESD-22104555)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TvqO3_0bnMV5H600

48522 296Th St, Hudson, 57034

3 Beds 1 Bath | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,272 Square Feet | Built in 1911

If you are wanting to enjoy the country life this is the perfect acreage for you. This 8.25 acres has a 1 1\2 story home with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. This also includes 6 large out buildings and is a perfect place to raise your horses. With plenty of trees and timber it would be considered a hunters dream...

For open house information, contact Randy Kittler, NextHome Tri State Realty at 712-224-6398

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWIBRIA-814559)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ByQOV_0bnMV5H600

721 Ellis St, Centerville, 57014

4 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,936 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Small town living at its finest. This updated 4 bed, 2 bath split foyer is move in ready, and comes with a huge privacy fenced backyard. Once you enter the foyer, you will find a large living room with vaulted ceilings, the kitchen with updated white cabinets, and a dining room with a sliding door to the Deck. The master bedroom has a pass thru to the main level bathroom. There is an additional bedroom to round out the main floor. In the lower level you will find a family room with epoxy flooring along with 2 additional bedrooms, and a bathroom. Also included is a newer garden shed in the backyard. Last but not least, there is a large attached 2 car garage. Call an agent today for your personal showing.

For open house information, contact Christopher Thompson, Midwest Realty at 605-256-6921

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASESD-22103763)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40GBOG_0bnMV5H600

502 Ofstad St, Alcester, 57001

4 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 1925

4 bedroom home on large lot

For open house information, contact Woody Houser, Sioux Empire Real Estate at 605-763-8085

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASESD-22104497)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Beresford Post

Beresford Post

Beresford, SD
18
Followers
244
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beresford Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beresford, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Family Room#Nexthome Tri State Realty#Midwest Realty#Sioux Empire Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy