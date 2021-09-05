CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise, OR

Check out these Enterprise homes on the market

Enterprise Today
Enterprise Today
 4 days ago

(Enterprise, OR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Enterprise. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lXsOK_0bnMV4ON00

501 W Greenwood St, Enterprise, 97828

3 Beds 1 Bath | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,401 Square Feet | Built in None

Classic Home on large Double Lot that has solid bones & great potential. 3 bedrooms & one bath. Large living room, kitchen & utility room. Home is on newer foundation, has metal roof & vinyl siding. The floor plan lends itself to easy addition to the east. Newer 2 car garage, privacy fencing, tool & wood shed. Lots of land & home for the asking price!

For open house information, contact John Gorsline, Wallowa Mountain Properties at 541-426-3026

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21228463)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S9Qzp_0bnMV4ON00

76215 Eden Bench Ln, Enterprise, 97828

3 Beds 3 Baths | $459,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,911 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Rare & Exceptional house that is like new and sited on land adjacent to State lands. Incredible view of the River & Valley Below. County Road access to the property. Abundant Wildlife Visit the place. Excellent construction materials & upgrades with backup energy sources. Low maintenance and low cost energy use. Appliances included! Way more to this property than canbe written about!

For open house information, contact Leland Daggett, Wallowa Mountain Properties at 541-426-3026

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21193593)

