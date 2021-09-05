Check out these Enterprise homes on the market

(Enterprise, OR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Enterprise. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

501 W Greenwood St, Enterprise, 97828 3 Beds 1 Bath | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,401 Square Feet | Built in None

Classic Home on large Double Lot that has solid bones & great potential. 3 bedrooms & one bath. Large living room, kitchen & utility room. Home is on newer foundation, has metal roof & vinyl siding. The floor plan lends itself to easy addition to the east. Newer 2 car garage, privacy fencing, tool & wood shed. Lots of land & home for the asking price!

76215 Eden Bench Ln, Enterprise, 97828 3 Beds 3 Baths | $459,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,911 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Rare & Exceptional house that is like new and sited on land adjacent to State lands. Incredible view of the River & Valley Below. County Road access to the property. Abundant Wildlife Visit the place. Excellent construction materials & upgrades with backup energy sources. Low maintenance and low cost energy use. Appliances included! Way more to this property than canbe written about!

