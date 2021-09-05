On the hunt for a home in Florien? These houses are on the market

(Florien, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Florien will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3295 Kites Landing Road, Florien, 71429 5 Beds 3 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,080 Square Feet | Built in 1999

If you are looking to increase your income and enjoy Lake property. This is it, with a proven income. Just walking distance away from Toledo Bend Lake. Property located at the south end of the Lake, near Kites Landing area. Nice 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, large living area with Extra Large lighted Deck. Setting on a 1.15 +/- A/C sculled wooded lot, great for big family gatherings. The home is completely furnished. Owner will entertain any reasonable offer. More pictures to come.

For open house information, contact Teresa Moreau, First Choice Real Estate Services at 318-645-6645

220 St. Martin St., Florien, 71429 2 Beds 1 Bath | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Priced to sell fast!! South Toledo Bend!! This lake camp was built in 2016. Two bedrooms, but one of them has a partial wall creating a separate bed area , 1 bath. Low maintenance while you are here or away. Metal roof, custom rustic cabinets, and gorgeous countertops that are custom made. Over half an acre in the Pirates Cove subdivision. Outside and Inside storage. Don't miss your chance to own property only 5 minutes or less from the lake! The marina is a short ride away on a golf cart. Call to schedule your showing today!!

For open house information, contact Karen R Harrison, First Choice Real Estate Services at 318-645-6645

78 Point 2 Drive, Florien, 71429 3 Beds 3 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,416 Square Feet | Built in 1992

MOTIVATED SELLER!!! SELLER OFFERING $1000 BONUS TO SELLING AGENT!!!! Large Flat 0.77 acre plus leaseback Waterfront Lot with Boathouse........ Located on South end of Toledo Bend Lake NEAR PLEASURE POINT PARK AND SOUTH TOLEDO BEND STATE PARK...... This 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home is located in a protected cove but offers great open views of Toledo Bend Lake and breathtaking sunsets. The home was just recently remodeled and has high vaulted ceilings in living and dining area and new wood tile flooring, also a petrified wood fireplace in living room. Open kitchen with all electric appliances and plenty of cabinet space for storage and offers a long bar area for additional dining space. The kitchen, dining, and living room areas are all open, providing more room for gatherings. There is a large sunroom off of the back of house with access to master bedroom and a Large back porch with built in bench seating around it. There is a concrete slab already laid in back yard that could be used as foundation for storage building, etc. Attached garage on front of home. Located within 2 hours from Lake Charles, LA.

For open house information, contact Jessica Dees, Toledo Town Realty, INC at 318-256-9844