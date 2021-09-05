Check out these homes for sale in Belle Plaine now

(Belle Plaine, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Belle Plaine will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

100 3Rd St, Victor, 52347 4 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,370 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Completely renovated home on nearly an acre lot. All new plumbing, electric, HVAC, water heater, windows, garage doors, siding, porch, deck, retaining wall, shingles, exterior doors, appliances, flooring, light fixtures, drywall and trim. 2 story walkout with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large living room with a front staircase gives an open feel that opens up to the dining and kitchen area. Kitchen with tile backsplash, pantry, new appliances and back staircase. 2 separate staircases to conveniently take to the 2nd level. Laundry/mudroom on the main floor. Lower level walkout with oversized 2 car garage and plenty of storage. New deck off the kitchen.

6629 13Th Avenue, Keystone, 52249 4 Beds 1 Bath | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,639 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Looking for an acreage with amazing views and peaceful setting? Here's your new home! You will love the huge master bedroom and huge family room! New flooring on the main level- gorgeous cherry hardwood floors! You can easily put a master bath in or there is an option in the family room for a second bath! Very nice attached garage plus a huge outbuilding! Seller will consider selling a few more acres as well! Move in condition! Don't miss this unique opportunity! Tour today!

