CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belle Plaine, IA

Check out these homes for sale in Belle Plaine now

Posted by 
Belle Plaine Journal
Belle Plaine Journal
 4 days ago

(Belle Plaine, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Belle Plaine will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aYdXK_0bnMV2cv00

100 3Rd St, Victor, 52347

4 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,370 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Completely renovated home on nearly an acre lot. All new plumbing, electric, HVAC, water heater, windows, garage doors, siding, porch, deck, retaining wall, shingles, exterior doors, appliances, flooring, light fixtures, drywall and trim. 2 story walkout with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large living room with a front staircase gives an open feel that opens up to the dining and kitchen area. Kitchen with tile backsplash, pantry, new appliances and back staircase. 2 separate staircases to conveniently take to the 2nd level. Laundry/mudroom on the main floor. Lower level walkout with oversized 2 car garage and plenty of storage. New deck off the kitchen.

For open house information, contact Rich Hatch, Lepic-Kroeger, REALTORS at 319-351-8811

Copyright © 2021 Iowa City Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ICAARIA-202104654)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a0fWk_0bnMV2cv00

6629 13Th Avenue, Keystone, 52249

4 Beds 1 Bath | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,639 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Looking for an acreage with amazing views and peaceful setting? Here's your new home! You will love the huge master bedroom and huge family room! New flooring on the main level- gorgeous cherry hardwood floors! You can easily put a master bath in or there is an option in the family room for a second bath! Very nice attached garage plus a huge outbuilding! Seller will consider selling a few more acres as well! Move in condition! Don't miss this unique opportunity! Tour today!

For open house information, contact Tami Timm, COLDWELL BANKER HEDGES at 319-378-8760

Copyright © 2021 Cedar Rapids Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRAARIA-2103664)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Belle Plaine Journal

Belle Plaine Journal

Belle Plaine, IA
12
Followers
220
Post
818
Views
ABOUT

With Belle Plaine Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
City
Belle Plaine, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
Belle Plaine, IA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Plumbing#Water Heater#Coldwell Banker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy