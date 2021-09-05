CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, MI

On the hunt for a home in Frankfort? These houses are on the market

Posted by 
Frankfort Journal
Frankfort Journal
 4 days ago

(Frankfort, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Frankfort will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ct5dB_0bnMV0rT00

14027 Cinder Road, Beulah, 49617

3 Beds 3 Baths | $339,000 | 2,145 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Home on private 10 Acres in Northern Michigan. This 3 BR/3 Bath ranch style home featuring beautifully updated kitchen/dining room, tiled entry area, large pantry, main floor laundry, generous closet space throughout entire home as well as large windows for natural light. Surrounded by hardwoods, fruit trees and endless wildlife. This home offes storage and areas for all your hobbies with an attached two car garage, large detached pole barn and two storage sheds. Relax in the hot tub or kick back and enjoy the breeze on quiet large deck overlooking beautiful backyard surrouned by woods. Only 10 minutes to Crystal Mountain, 15 minutes to Traverse City and right down the road from state land/rivers and trails.

For open house information, contact Jamie Gray, Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realtors - Benzie at 231-882-8000

Copyright © 2021 Coldwell Banker Schmidt REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBSCHMIDT-138873098)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48e3VW_0bnMV0rT00

10884 Platte Street, Honor, 49640

3 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,015 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Fully remodeled cozy home for sale right in the heart of down town Honor! Great location just 30 minutes from Traverse City and 20 minutes from Frankfort and right around the corner from the Cherry Bowl Drive-in. This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has been completely redone with the following updates: Luxury vinyl plank, Carpets (light grey, install 8/13) , New kitchen cabinets, New counter tops (White solid surface, install mid August), Fresh paint, New light fixtures, and brand new landscaping. This home is MOVE IN READY! All measurements are estimates and must be confirmed by buyer.

For open house information, contact Thomas Krause, Krause Realty Solutions at 231-714-7219

Copyright © 2021 Northern Great Lakes Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TAAR-1890076)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uHBPb_0bnMV0rT00

972 Washington Avenue, Elberta, 49628

4 Beds 3 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,330 Square Feet | Built in 2013

2013 immaculate home on over a 1/2 acre in the village of Elberta. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and basically 2 living rooms which is perfect for a large family who may be living together. 2 car garage and a large deck that over looks nature around you. The home has seamless gutters, air conditioning and is very energy efficient. Move right in and don't worry about doing anything, its that clean!! furnishings are negotiable. Perfect for the blended family or set up for a perfect rental to accommodate the large party. Steps away from the conservancy and The rails to trails for hiking, biking or just to enjoy nature. 1 mile to Frankfort where you can take the trail and enjoy the little shops and the sugar sand beach of Lake Michigan. A home your going to want to check out. Garage is over sized

For open house information, contact Brooke Sowa, REO-TC/Beulah-Frankfort at 231-882-4449

Copyright © 2021 Northern Great Lakes Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TAAR-1891666)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KBCdp_0bnMV0rT00

3142 Crystal Drive, Beulah, 49617

6 Beds 4 Baths | $1,585,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,298 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Picture yourself here surround by your extended family and friends at your private Crystal Lake home with magnificent views of the blue-green waters that only this lake can provide. With 75’ of private lake frontage, there is room for all to relax and enjoy the sand and water. This home features 4300 sq. ft. of living space artfully designed by Caleb Luibrand, so all may enjoy the panoramic views of Crystal Lake from almost every room. With six bedrooms and four baths, this property will accommodate multiple generations for years to come. As you enter the home, it opens into the great room with floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing the stunning lake views, a dining area, and a spacious kitchen. Carpet, tile, hardwood floors throughout, and a vaulted ceiling in the great room add to the home's beauty. Bedrooms on almost every level and a kitchenette on the home's upper level create a personal yet cozy feeling throughout the home. The spacious 34x38 four-car garage for additional storage features 996 sq. ft. of finished living space above, which would make the perfect office or art studio in addition to extra living/sleeping space. The main floor of the garage is currently used as a recreational area with a ping pong table and room for more fun! This property is located close to the Sleeping Bear Dunes, Lake Michigan beaches, Crystal Mountain, shopping and dining in downtown Beulah and Frankfort, and a short drive to Traverse City. Enjoy a plethora of outdoor activities in the area, such as hiking, golfing, skiing, fishing, kayaking, and swimming, to name a few.

For open house information, contact Jon Zickert, REO-TC/Beulah-Frankfort at 231-882-4449

Copyright © 2021 Northern Great Lakes Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TAAR-1889464)

