Top homes for sale in Plains

(Plains, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Plains will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1230 Second Avenue, Plains, 59859 4 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,896 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Well maintained 2896 sq ft, 4 bed, one full bath, two 3/4 baths on 2.07 acres in desirable location close to everything in the town of Plains and adjacent to a farm. Bright and sunny country kitchen with ample cabinet space. Everything you need is on the main floor and the full finished basement is perfect for family and guests. Oil furnace in basement heats the entire house. Secondary heat source is electric. A/C on main level. Nice landscaping and underground sprinklers. Huge yard and fenced garden area. Property would be excellent for a fruit orchard. Detached 2 car garage plus a detached 1008 sq ft shop with 2 overhead doors and a walk-thru door. The well is 35' deep and 15 gpm. Call Denise Goodwin at 406-242-0039 or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Denise Goodwin, Montana Real Estate NW at 406-826-5263

25 Panorama Lane, Plains, 59859 2 Beds 2 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 888 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Quintessential Montana River Front Cabin! Live your Dream in this move in ready 2 Bed/1 Bath Riverfront Property with large shop and sheds. Gaze out to amazing unobstructed views of the Clark Fork River and abundant wildlife. The property across the river is USFS for complete never-ending serenity. Nicely timbered flat property with approx. 125 Feet of River Frontage. Very Low maintenance building makes this the perfect get away or full-time living opportunity. Less than 8 miles into Plains, with all the necessary town amenities. The wood stove completes the cozy cabin atmosphere. Call Dawn Krebs at (406) 250-6164 or Bransen Krebs at (406)-531-0188 or your Real Estate Professional.

For open house information, contact Dawn Krebs, Clearwater Montana Properties (3180) - Plains at 406-826-6000

303 Rittenour Street, Plains, 59859 3 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,952 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Charming and full of character, you'll feel right at home is this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with detached 2 car garage located close to schools & everything in Plains. 10' ceilings in living, dining and foyer, bay windows in the living and dining area, spacious kitchen with ample cabinet space plus storage galore throughout the home. Wood stove on main level and in basement. Propane forced air, electric baseboard heat & wood heat. Mature landscaping includes large lilacs and pear and apple trees. As a bonus, there is a well for irrigation and a 1000 gallon propane tank included (not leased).

For open house information, contact Denise Goodwin, Montana Real Estate NW at 406-826-5263

20 Big Mountain Lane, Plains, 59859 3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,930 Square Feet | Built in 2021

1960 sq ft farm/rancher style home on 2 heavily wooded acres currently under construction. Still time to pick your own flooring (within the budget) or upgrade for additional cost. Located across from the Jones Ranch, Little Thompson River Road. No Covenants. Well is 3-5 gpm with a 2000 gallon underground storage tank w/ float valve so you will have plenty of water for the home and 2 acres. Outbuildings include a very nice storage shed plus another utility shed.

For open house information, contact Denise Goodwin, Montana Real Estate NW at 406-826-5263