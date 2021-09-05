Check out these Paonia homes on the market

(Paonia, CO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Paonia than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

41006 Lamborn Drive, Paonia, 81428 0 Bed 2 Baths | $398,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,052 Square Feet | Built in None

Bernadette Stech, Paonia Realty LLC, 970-261-5928, bernadette@paoniarealty.com, www.paoniarealty.com: This property was formerly the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Paonia. The building is currently configured as a church but residential use is allowed on the lot and the building lends itself to renovation into a house. The property may also continue to be used as a church but no other commercial use is allowed. There's large open rooms, two bathrooms, and vaulted ceilings on the north end of the building. Fantastic price for this large square footage building. Irrigation water through the subdivision irrigation company. Need a roomy place out of town? This is it.

For open house information, contact Bernadette Stech, Paonia Realty LLC at 970-261-5928

4645 Co Rd 265, Somerset, 81434 5 Beds 4 Baths | $2,198,000 | Farm | 4,138 Square Feet | Built in 2010

This incredible 320 acre ranch is a quintessential example of why people buy western ranches in Colorado. Surrounded on three sides by National Forest, this ranch offers limitless recreational opportunities. Nestled beneath Huntsman's Ridge in GMU 521 this ranch is primed for incredible elk, deer, bear and turkey hunting! The property borders the eastern edge of the Grand Mesa which boasts over 300 high country lakes and hundreds of miles of ATV and snowmobile trails. The views and possibilities for this mountain property are endless! The improvements include a well appointed barn style 2964 square foot lodge, a well built rustic cabin, cooks cabin, and other outbuildings. There is more than enough lodging to host all your guests! You can have all of this within a 50 minute

For open house information, contact Jack K. Pretti, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse-Carbondale at 970-963-3300

36214 Highway 92, Hotchkiss, 81419 3 Beds 2 Baths | $835,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in None

Liz Heidrick, Needlerock Mountain Realty and Land, LLC, 970-234-5344, liz.needlerock@gmail.com, http://www.needlerockrealty.com/: Golden Eagles call this Home..YOU can too! Conveniently Close to Town, but soooo PRIVATE! Gated Entry...inviting LUXURY Home, 9 shares of Clipper Ditch "Priority Irrigation Water", 3 Bay OVERSIZED Garage, STUNNING VIEWS of the West Elk Range of the Colorado Rocky Mountains! Sunset Views of Grand Mesa will not disappoint. High End finishes, large OPEN LIVING CONCEPT, with unique floor plan. FIVE STAR Energy Efficient home, boasts ICF thicker walls, Natural Gas and In-Floor Radiant Heating System. Thoughtfully placed Sun powered TUBE lights give natural light though out at no expense. Front and Back Patios for added outdoor living with WILDLIFE abounding. Nesting pair of GOLDEN EAGLES literally on the property in your own valley below the home. Automatic Sprinkler System all set up with stunning Landscape. Approximately 3 acres are game fenced if you decide to put that great water to work for an orchard or vineyard..perhaps just hay for some lovely livestock? 360 Degree VIEWS every day of the year..this location is priceless. Home is immaculate.

For open house information, contact Liz Heidrick, Needlerock Mountain Realty and Land, LLC at 970-921-5331

12382 Burritt Road, Hotchkiss, 81419 3 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in None

Custer McLeod, Needlerock Mountain Realty and Land, LLC, C: 970-209-0696, custer.realty@gmail.com, www.crenmls.com: 1.6 +/- acres of Western Colorado Country living. Room for the critters on the end of Redlands Mesa sets a 3 Bed 2 Bath home with full unfinished basement over 2,592 sq./ft. of space with basement. Master Suite with shower, garden tub and walk-in closet. Attached Sunroom and Greenhouse for the garden growers and plant lovers. With all the sunny days we have in Colorado its great passive solar heat. Wood stove in the basement for some added extra heat. Beautiful lawn with mature trees has 2 seasonal ponds a fully fenced yard with an automatic gate when you drive in. Piped irrigation gravity fed to sprinklers 2 outbuildings a tack room and a storage shed with attached lean-to

For open house information, contact Custer McLeod, Needlerock Mountain Realty and Land, LLC at 970-921-5331