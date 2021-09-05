CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield News Watch

Take a look at these homes for sale in Bloomfield

Bloomfield News Watch
Bloomfield News Watch
 4 days ago

(Bloomfield, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bloomfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

101 Grapevine Lane, Willisburg, 40078

2 Beds 1 Bath | $389,000 | Cabin | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in None

Great Get-A-Way property! 2BR, 1BA, 1.5 story cottage that is the perfect spot to relax with inviting front porch, nice covered deck off back and enjoy fishing in the Chaplin or watch the deer and turkey roam on this 81+ acres. Over 5,522 feet of frontage on the Chaplin River!

For open house information, contact John Logan, Bluegrass Real Estate Alliance at 502-863-1144

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20117576)

107 Watts Ct, Bardstown, 40004

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This great brick three bedroom two bath home features spacious living room, kitchen/dining and laundry area. Nice custom built cabinetry, hardwood & tile flooring through out. Outside you will enjoy relaxing on the covered front porch or entertaining on the back deck with fenced in backyard.

For open house information, contact Harold Wimsett, Goldmark Realtors at 502-348-1740

Copyright © 2021 Greater Louisville Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARKY-1593951)

112 Haverly Dr, Bardstown, 40004

3 Beds 2 Baths | $194,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,363 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Check out this well maintained home in Creek Chase Subdivision! Beautifully situated at the end of cul-de-sac. Two open dormers windows create an open and inviting living area, and cathedral front porch lets tons of natural light in this beautiful home. Cased opening between kitchen and living room give this home a very warm feeling. Living room has natural gas fireplace! This eat in Kitchen has bar that allows for lots of counter space and space for three bar stools. The Heat/Cooling system only 1 year old!

For open house information, contact Amy Newman, United Real Estate Louisville at 502-509-4498

Copyright © 2021 Greater Louisville Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARKY-1595392)

100 Federal Pl, Bardstown, 40004

2 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,068 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Don't blink or you will miss this wonderful two bedroom two bath brick townhome with two car attached garage in the heart of historic Bardstown. Home has been freshly painted and has new carpet & vinyl flooring. Nice Living Room, Eat in Kitchen comes equipped with a full compliment of appliances including range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave washer & dryer. Two great bedrooms and two full Baths complete the interior of the home. Conveniently located near all the amenities of downtown Historic Bardstown. Call today for your personal tour.

For open house information, contact Mike Ballard, Area One Realty, LLC at 502-349-9363

Copyright © 2021 Greater Louisville Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARKY-1588980)

See more property details

With Bloomfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

