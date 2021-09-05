Take a look at these homes for sale in Tornillo

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tornillo, TX

Tornillo Voice
 4 days ago

(Tornillo, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Tornillo than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

725 Se Johnson Street, Fabens, 79838

3 Beds 1 Bath | $35,000 | 1,544 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Investment opportunity awaits you!

610 Little Apalooza Street, Tornillo, 79853

2 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Mobile Home sitting in half an acre in Tornillo! This property offers two master bedrooms and refrigerated air! A bright and cheerful kitchen with plenty of cabinets and island. Backyard deck overseeing beautiful sunsets in plain sight. Trees have been planted all over the property! Do not miss out in this great opportunity.

217 Fassett Street, Fabens, 79838

2 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Fixer upper selling in its present condition, ''0'' appliances, 2 bedrooms, living room, apply 6,000 ft lot

19216 Los Lettunich Road, Tornillo, 79853

3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,250 Square Feet | Built in 1993

This beautiful home was built by its current owners in 1993. It is settled in the middle of the 1.69 acre lot with plenty of space to make into your own haven. This house provides all you need with a 2,250 square foot living area. The house is comprised of 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, dining room, family room, kitchen, laundry room and a spacious reception room. The home also has a covered parking area and shed in the back.

With Tornillo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

