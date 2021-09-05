Check out these Leon homes on the market

(Leon, WV) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Leon than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4281 Pine Grove Chapel, Leon, 25123 2 Beds 1 Bath | $350,000 | 1,230 Square Feet | Built in 1870

Lovely, useable acreage that is mostly cleared and fenced; home and barn and detached garage/workshop and 20 acres along one side of hard surface, State maintained road and 60 acres on the opposite side. Property is ready for horses or cattle and there are several house seats. Seller will consider offering home and 20 acres separately.

15018 Kanawha Valley Road, Southside, 25187 8 Beds 6 Baths | $1,900,000 | 8,424 Square Feet | Built in 1924

RARE OPPORTUNITY TO OWN THE HISTORIC MOUNT VERNON ESTATE IN SOUTHSIDE WV! 360 ACRE FARM W/COLONIAL HOME & GUEST HOUSE THAT BOAST OVER 8000SF. HISTORICALLY RICH PROPERTY IS SITUATED ALONG BOTH SIDES OF THE NEW US35 CORRIDOR IN MASON COUNTY, ON/OFF RAMPS IN BOTH DIRECTIONS MAKING THE OPPORTUNITY TO DEVELOP THIS LAND ONE OF A KIND. HISTORIC HOME WOULD MAKE A FANTASTIC BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY. PASTURE/FARMING/WOODED ACREAGE/POND. US35 SCHEDULED FOR COMPLETION LATE SUMMER 2021. SEE ALSO MLS#248087

11 Ann Street, Evans, 25241 3 Beds 3 Baths | $259,900 | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Luxury style home with tons of stunning features. Welcome yourself home, with the feel of the exquisite black marble living room and into your very own newer gourmet kitchen. You will have no problem entertaining with the double oven, gas stove and granite island to serve your guests. This house is full of ways to entertain, including the outdoor kitchen and pool. Let's not forget about the Master, it's huge! All this including a building and three stall attached garage. This is THE BUY!

849 Walker Ridge Road, Leon, 25123 5 Beds 3 Baths | $1,350,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,009 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Almost Heaven...West Virginia! A must see! Gorgeous farm nestled in the mountains of Putnam County! Homme offers 5 bedrooms, 3 baths. 2 story home with full basement and large covered porch to sit and drink coffee. 2 newer HVAC systems. Morning room, recreation room, formal living and dining rooms. Lots of storage and oversized closets. Woodworking shop. 2 car detached garage with full loft. All this on nearly 300 acres with panoramic views. Farm has multiple uses. Don't miss this one.

