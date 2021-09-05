CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leon, WV

Check out these Leon homes on the market

Posted by 
Leon Daily
Leon Daily
 4 days ago

(Leon, WV) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Leon than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pWPmU_0bnMUpSY00

4281 Pine Grove Chapel, Leon, 25123

2 Beds 1 Bath | $350,000 | 1,230 Square Feet | Built in 1870

Lovely, useable acreage that is mostly cleared and fenced; home and barn and detached garage/workshop and 20 acres along one side of hard surface, State maintained road and 60 acres on the opposite side. Property is ready for horses or cattle and there are several house seats. Seller will consider offering home and 20 acres separately.

For open house information, contact Wanda Robertson, Old Colony at 304-757-3434

Copyright © 2021 Kanawha Valley Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KVMLSWV-249039)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RbZP9_0bnMUpSY00

15018 Kanawha Valley Road, Southside, 25187

8 Beds 6 Baths | $1,900,000 | 8,424 Square Feet | Built in 1924

RARE OPPORTUNITY TO OWN THE HISTORIC MOUNT VERNON ESTATE IN SOUTHSIDE WV! 360 ACRE FARM W/COLONIAL HOME & GUEST HOUSE THAT BOAST OVER 8000SF. HISTORICALLY RICH PROPERTY IS SITUATED ALONG BOTH SIDES OF THE NEW US35 CORRIDOR IN MASON COUNTY, ON/OFF RAMPS IN BOTH DIRECTIONS MAKING THE OPPORTUNITY TO DEVELOP THIS LAND ONE OF A KIND. HISTORIC HOME WOULD MAKE A FANTASTIC BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY. PASTURE/FARMING/WOODED ACREAGE/POND. US35 SCHEDULED FOR COMPLETION LATE SUMMER 2021. SEE ALSO MLS#248087

For open house information, contact Angela Zimmerman, The Angie Zimmerman Realty Group at 304-675-4939

Copyright © 2021 Kanawha Valley Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KVMLSWV-247799)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43SGWc_0bnMUpSY00

11 Ann Street, Evans, 25241

3 Beds 3 Baths | $259,900 | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Luxury style home with tons of stunning features. Welcome yourself home, with the feel of the exquisite black marble living room and into your very own newer gourmet kitchen. You will have no problem entertaining with the double oven, gas stove and granite island to serve your guests. This house is full of ways to entertain, including the outdoor kitchen and pool. Let's not forget about the Master, it's huge! All this including a building and three stall attached garage. This is THE BUY!

For open house information, contact Missy Morris, EXCLUSIVE REALTY, LLC at 304-273-9600

Copyright © 2021 Kanawha Valley Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KVMLSWV-249188)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QxdeY_0bnMUpSY00

849 Walker Ridge Road, Leon, 25123

5 Beds 3 Baths | $1,350,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,009 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Almost Heaven...West Virginia! A must see! Gorgeous farm nestled in the mountains of Putnam County! Homme offers 5 bedrooms, 3 baths. 2 story home with full basement and large covered porch to sit and drink coffee. 2 newer HVAC systems. Morning room, recreation room, formal living and dining rooms. Lots of storage and oversized closets. Woodworking shop. 2 car detached garage with full loft. All this on nearly 300 acres with panoramic views. Farm has multiple uses. Don't miss this one.

For open house information, contact Kay Hazelette, ASSIST 2 SELL/BUYERS & SELLERS REALTY at 304-755-2980

Copyright © 2021 Huntington Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HBRWV-171039)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Leon Daily

Leon Daily

Leon, WV
28
Followers
220
Post
575
Views
ABOUT

With Leon Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leon, WV
City
Southside, WV
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Business Opportunity#Coffee#Gourmet#State#Realty#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
WandaVision
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy