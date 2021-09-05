Check out these homes for sale in Lacygne now

(Lacygne, KS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lacygne. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

22436 W 383Rd Street, Fontana, 66026 2 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | 1,314 Square Feet | Built in 1885

Make the move to the country! Perfect little hobby farm on 24.51 acres +/- just off blacktop. Large dining room with window box, perfect for a comfy reading spot. Hardwood floors. Green metal roof on house and garage. Mature trees, lovely yard! 17½ acres tillable ground, remainder in brome hay, homesite, and yard. Seller says there is always a breeze here!

For open house information, contact Patty Simpson, Crown Realty at 913-557-4333

24942 Saddler Road, Lacygne, 66040 3 Beds 1 Bath | $1,120,000 | 1,070 Square Feet | Built in None

Rare opportunity to own this Family Ranch that has been privately owned and operated since 1900! Beautiful 180.5 acres, nestled in both Linn & Miami Co, KS. This captivating Land is currently a mix of crop land, creeks, springs, ponds, duck slews, heavy timber, rolling hilltop views and is currently a working cattle ranch. Hay barn/equipment shed, hog house, and other out buildings. Central location between KC, & Topeka, escape the city life! Cedars, Pines, Oaks, Hickory's, Walnuts, Pecans fill the fresh air here every day! Monster Bucks roam these hills, large flocks of wild Turkey, Quail, small game abound. The creek if full of fish, several ponds, capped natural gas well, possible oil, all oil, gas and mineral rights stay with the right offer. Bring a compass because you can get lost here! So much Character, this is truly one of a kind and once in a lifetime chance to own your own private wildlife area, minutes to both LaCygne Lake & Linn Co Park, and also Marais de Cygnes National Wildlife Refuge and Wildlife Area. In Miami County the "State Lake Fishing Lake" is just minutes down the road too! What a perfect place to settle down and spread your roots. This Soil is very fertile and will grow almost anything. See Soil Map. Raise Cattle, Horses, lots of brand new fence also cross fenced. House is currently rented for $450 per month. This years Bean crop and Hay will stay with Sellers. Cattle Corals, Silos, and farm equipment to be removed at closing. Come start your dreams here! Will be like vacation every day! Relax, enjoy seclusion, no neighbors or city sounds at your own private retreat. Or take a walk thru your own forest of Native Mature Timber. Its all waiting for you here! Property close to creek is in flood plain, but house has never flooded. House needs a lot of TLC, Handyman could transform this into something special.

For open house information, contact Bruce Brown, Keller Williams Diamond Part at 913-322-7500

9932 Nw State Rt 52 Highway, Amoret, 64722 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,400,000 | 4,100 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Absolutely stunning estate property! Impressive REAL LIVE Luxurious DREAM Cattle/Horse Ranch on 150 m/l Acres. Unique 5 bedroom, 5 bath home, with 2 Extra large oversized master bedrooms complete with a standing soaking tub, wet bar, gorgeous details all throughout the house, enclosed/covered patio areas with serene views enjoying the evening sunsets. In ground pool(see supplements for more detail).Beautiful views spanning over the 150 m/l acres, Several beautiful Ponds, Trees, rolling pastures, True working cattle farm, and Horse training facility. Has been used for Cutting horse training, Large round pen arena with special footing, indoor arena, stalls and cattle chutes as well as holding pens for cattle being worked. Its truly an amazing opportunity to own an exquisite unique Luxury property in Bates County

For open house information, contact Marcela Egea, Keller Williams Realty Partner at 913-906-5400

8663 Nw High Street, Amsterdam, 64723 2 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | 966 Square Feet | Built in 1880

**INVESTOR SPECIAL** 2 acres of dense timber, a lush yard, a full & plumbed well and complete with a babbling brook. AND of course let's not forget the home. This fixer upper is stripped to the studs, with moderate roof damage. If you're willing to roll your sleeves up, this 2 bed/2 bath 966 square foot Bungalow with an updated and detached two car garage could make the perfect Hunter income property. Or you can imagine the lot layout as a seasonal getaway and perfect place to store your boat(s) and other recreational toys. Oh yes, LaCygne Lake is minutes away for the fisher in you. Don't miss out on this great bug-out opportunity.

For open house information, contact Brian Jones, Keller Williams Key Partners at 913-825-7500