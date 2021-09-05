Top homes for sale in Sibley

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sibley, IA

(Sibley, IA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sibley. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y90MN_0bnMUjPQ00

206 N Drake Avenue, Rushmore, 56168

3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,199 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This 3 bed room home brings charm to small town living. It offers newer windows, 2 bedrooms on the main and one upper with lot of storage. Main floor laundry, some wood floors, all appliances stay. New sheet rock and paint in the 1/2 bath and laundry room Steel roof, the beautiful back yard has a new poured patio and side walk along the side of the house. Most guys want a man cave and this cute starter home has it in the back yard. It is insolated, heated, AC, a 9x7 overhead door. '' MAKE THIS YOUR HOME FOR THE FIRST TIME''

For open house information, contact Virginia Drost, Re/Max Premier Realty at 507-727-9812

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6029958)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24KMw5_0bnMUjPQ00

120 1St Street, Ashton, 51232

3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,866 Square Feet | Built in 1895

Acreage within Ashton city limits with city sewer. Includes barn. Hobby animals possible with permission of City Council. Sold "as is"

For open house information, contact Pamela DeBoom, Klaassen Realty - Sibley at 712-754-3500

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWIBRIA-813732)

