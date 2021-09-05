Top homes for sale in Sibley

(Sibley, IA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sibley. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

206 N Drake Avenue, Rushmore, 56168 3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,199 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This 3 bed room home brings charm to small town living. It offers newer windows, 2 bedrooms on the main and one upper with lot of storage. Main floor laundry, some wood floors, all appliances stay. New sheet rock and paint in the 1/2 bath and laundry room Steel roof, the beautiful back yard has a new poured patio and side walk along the side of the house. Most guys want a man cave and this cute starter home has it in the back yard. It is insolated, heated, AC, a 9x7 overhead door. '' MAKE THIS YOUR HOME FOR THE FIRST TIME''

120 1St Street, Ashton, 51232 3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,866 Square Feet | Built in 1895

Acreage within Ashton city limits with city sewer. Includes barn. Hobby animals possible with permission of City Council. Sold "as is"

