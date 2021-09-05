CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machias, ME

Take a look at these homes on the market in Machias

Machias Dispatch
Machias Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Machias, ME) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Machias. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z409c_0bnMUglF00

308 Court Street, Machias, 04654

3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,359 Square Feet | Built in 1989

This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, cape is less than mile from the center of Machias. The home is elevated on a little under three acres; the large front lawn is open and gently sloping to the road, and woods border the property on three sides. Plenty of storage with a walkout basement and drive under garage, three outbuildings-a detached two car garage with work area, a shed, and a stable. High speed internet access allows one to work from home and the setting naturally lends itself to homesteading. Home has a grand central fireplace in living room, an eat-in ktichen, a sunroom, a screened in porch once used for a hot tub, and a first floor main bedroom with walk-in closet. Upstairs there are three bedrooms, a loft and bonus room. This sunny home is enhanced by skylights and is a very pleasant place to live and enjoy life in Maine.

For open house information, contact Nicole Ball, Machias at 207-255-8133

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-148521522)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GFCIX_0bnMUglF00

75 N Duck Cove Road, Roque Bluffs, 04654

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,504 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Finally! An affordable, deep waterfront home on the coast of Maine. You'll find this split level modified ranch down a quiet, country, well maintained, private road. Built in 2005 with quality materials for that decade, this home is perfectly livable as is. Or Bring your designing ideas and give this well loved home an update. The first floor living space is open from the kitchen thru to the dining and living room. With 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, and access to the attached garage on the first level. The 2nd level has an open loft, and the primary bedroom suite. The walk out basement is completely unfinished, but plumbed for an additional bathroom if you decide to finish it for more living space. With a wood stove to take the chill off, or even use as primary heat. No need to worry about power outages here. There's a full house on demand back up generator. Only 6 miles to all the amenities of Machias. Or go a few miles in the other direction and visit the Fabulous beaches at Roque Bluffs State Park. Be sure to view the virtual tour!

For open house information, contact Lisa Smith, Ellsworth at 207-667-7423

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-147548545)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KiNCF_0bnMUglF00

29 Broadway Street, Machias, 04654

3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Nestled right in the heart of town on a main thoroughfare, this farmhouse with rear attached shed & sliding barn door will make the perfect business or office location, starter home, or rental opportunity. Home has many original features such as built-in cabinetry, beautiful staircase, tin ceilings, stained glass window. Walk to all amenities. Home is being offered in 'as is' condition.

For open house information, contact Karen Eldridge, Machias at 207-255-8133

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-147129134)

4 Steeple Bush Lane, Machias, 04654

6 Beds 4 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,306 Square Feet | Built in 1840

Beautiful rural farmland with views of Little Kennebec Bay and moored fishing vessels. This property is perfect for a small farming operation as well as offering a beautiful primary residence and 2 studio style apartments in a separate building. The original farmhouse (circa 1840) was completely gutted and remodeled by the previous owner. It features a well-groomed lawn, deck overlooking the water view, 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Finished living space is 1569 sq. ft. The 2-story apartment building is nicely appointed with decks for both apartments, water views and apliances. The lower apartment has 414 sq. ft. of living space, and the upper apartment has 323 sq. ft. of living space. There is a workshop in the lower portion of this building. All buildings have been nicely maintained. There is an open barn and other outbuildings with open fields for grazing or cultivation. Currently, the main home and 2 apartments are rentals with an excellent rental history.

For open house information, contact Karen Eldridge, Machias at 207-255-8133

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-147338487)

Machias Dispatch

Machias Dispatch

Machias, ME
With Machias Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

