Granby, CO

Granby-curious? These homes are on the market

Granby News Flash
Granby News Flash
 4 days ago

(Granby, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Granby will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

246 Gcr 8483, Tabernash, 80478

2 Beds 1 Bath | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 866 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Quiet cabin with a view!!! This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath, summer cabin is located just up the hill from Hurd Creek. This home truly feels like a mountain get-a-way! Located on a private road with space to expand.

4978 Gcr 20, Hot Sulphur Springs, 80451

2 Beds 1 Bath | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,142 Square Feet | Built in 1976

The Byers Canyon Ranch offers overs a rare opportunity to own more than 1,600 feet of the Colorado River, a 2 bedroom 1 bath cabin and access to public lands, just outside the town of Hot Sulphur Springs, Colorado.

260 Upper Ranch Road, Granby, 80446

4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,690,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,665 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Enjoy expansive views from this semi custom home. This mountain contemporary home is fully loaded. Sleep up to 8 comfortably in bedrooms, and accommodate accordingly with 4.5 bathrooms. Oversized 2 car garage stores all your toys for your year round activities Grand County has to offer. Open floor plan with wood beam accents and vaulted ceilings make this home bright and spacious. Some features include: wide plank wood flooring, in-floor radiant heat, black contemporary windows, black cabinets, marbled Quartzite tops, brushed brass hardware and white tile. Steam shower and soaking tub in the main level master bedroom and a private deck. Indoor and outdoor living with front and back patios, back patio includes a built-in fire pit.

