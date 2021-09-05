Check out these homes for sale in Hamilton now

(Hamilton, IN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hamilton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1290 W Main Street, Pleasant Lake, 46779 3 Beds 1 Bath | $142,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,424 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Small Town living with this Totally Renovated Farmhouse, All New within the last year! 3 Bdr, 1 bath. New Septic 2021 & Updated 5 inch well 11/2018. New Metal roof, siding, windows, decking on Covered Country Porch! Brand New 12x10 Shed & parking in a drive on rear of home. Interior has Everything New! White Shaker Kitchen cabinets, Electric stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, countertops, stainless steel sink, laminate flooring, New interior doors, trim, spanish lace walls and ceilings, paint, lighting & more. Master Bedroom on the main with walk in closet. Upstairs has two bedrooms all new with carpet. The main level has lg living room, dining area, and a nook off the kitchen that would be great for dining, or Den/office. Main level laundry room with access to partial basement where New GFA Furnace and New water softener are. Driveway is shared, please DO Not Park in Driveway. Plenty of Parking behind the home or on the street is parking.

4400 St Rd 827 Road, Fremont, 46737 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1900

PRICED TO SELL Charming farm house with large Pole Bldg and desirable location. This 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home has an expansive yard and sits on 1.6 acres in-between Fremont and Angola. Pole Bldg has electric and workshop area. Newer furnace, AC and hot water heater. A Great Family Home.

860 Lane 105 Lake James Lane, Angola, 46703 3 Beds 3 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,476 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Lone Tree Point paradise awaits! This 3 BR 2 1/2 bath home would be a great getaway or even an airbnb. Relax and enjoy the view lakeside from the multi level deck. Concrete seawall with 50 ft of frontage on Lake James and a lake level boathouse. Brand new roof, newer tile & wood flooring, windows and siding. Appliances and pier remain with the home. Most furnishings are negotiable.

418 Westward Drive, Butler, 46721 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,573 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This new build won't disappoint!! This 3 bed/2 full bath home is filled with upgrades you don't want to miss out on! The open concept is modern and featuring a gas fireplace with a white quartz surround. The kitchen is appointed with a dark quartz counter and white cabinets. There will be stainless steel appliances installed prior to close as well. You will love the modern/industrial style lighting package used in the kitchen/dining area! The house will have vinyl plank throughout with the exception of the bedrooms which will be carpeted. The master bedroom features a huge walk-in closet and tiled shower. Off the garage will be built-in cubbies for organized storage. There is a pull down ladder to the attic and these forward thinking builders even put an electric car outlet in the garage! The house has been plumbed for a water softener and the HVAC is 95% efficient. We are currently at drywall stage with the completion date being about 2.5 months out.

