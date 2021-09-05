Check out these homes for sale in San Manuel now

(San Manuel, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in San Manuel. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

244 S Mcnab Parkway, San Manuel, 85631 3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,053 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Move-in ready 3-bed 1-bath home for a great price! The interior has been freshly painted, with tile flooring throughout and an upgraded bathroom with a new vanity and tile shower. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with brand new cabinets, countertops, and appliances. The exterior has also been repainted, and the large backyard is completely fenced in. Schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Carol Elaine Mulholland, Oracle Land & Homes at 520-896-9099

923 W 1St Avenue, San Manuel, 85631 3 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,053 Square Feet | Built in 1954

This wonderful home has amazing mountain views from the backyard with no neighbors behind you. Tile floors through out. New refrigerator, microwave and new blinds. New heater installed January 2021. Come see what this wonderful home has to offer!

