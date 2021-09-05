Check out these homes for sale in Ringgold now

(Ringgold, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ringgold will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4302 Highway 154, Elm Grove, 71051 3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Come see this wonderful property nestled on over 5 acres of land! This retrofitted double-wide is ready for a new owner to provide a little TLC. The pond on the front of the property is sure to be fun for those Louisiana summers! Call me today to set your appointment to see all the details!

1535 Thomas Street, Ringgold, 71068 2 Beds 1 Bath | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Calling all investors! Great bones on this brick house that needs some TLC. This home could be a great starter home with some time put into it. There is an amazing custom built fireplace in the living room. The property also features a 28x30 workshop in the back on a concrete slab. This property is fenced in front and back. This home is being sold as is with no repairs to be by the seller.

120 Blue Pond Road, Ringgold, 71068 3 Beds 2 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Welcome to Sportsman's Paradise. This a rare find and a turnkey waterfront property. 32 Acre -tract, with over 2,000 of water frontage on Lake Bistineau water . This secluded hunting paradise is one of kind with deer, duck, fishing hogs, and more. 2 story, 3000sq.ft. home offers 3-bedroom, 2 bath Barndominium. Porches located on upper and lower level where you can view the deer and other wildlife in your front and backyard. There is a workshop 1600 sqft + between the home also a large covered area that provides storage for tractor, ATV and other equipment. Insulated with central HC, Full Bathroom. Shooting lanes. Fenced 1 acre garden plot. Deer stands, feeders throughout the property. There is to much to list

379 Teague Drive, Elm Grove, 71051 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,212 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Social distancing - looking for a little elbow room? This lakeview cottage will check several boxes - 3 beds and 2 baths in the main home and a guest house with one bath. Workshop with electricity, covered parking and a large deck. Located directly - within walking distance - to a marina and boat launching area to the lake. Ready to raise some chickens, plant a garden and enjoy an afternoon fishing without leaving home, you have to check out this one of a kind space!

