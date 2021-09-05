CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundup, MT

Take a look at these homes on the market in Roundup

Roundup Updates
Roundup Updates
 4 days ago

(Roundup, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Roundup will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

418 4Th St W, Roundup, 59072

4 Beds 1 Bath | $179,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,111 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Take a look at this home on a double lot on a quiet street within walking distance of the high school. New roof installed in 2018. New flooring and paint in the recent addition. Freat opportunity for an in-home business (previously used as a daycare) with two additional rooms or just use them as additional non-conforming bedrooms. This home has some sweat equity still available and a large partially fenced yard. Special Financing Available, ask agent for details.

236 Old Divide Road, Roundup, 59072

3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,504 Square Feet | Built in 1961

3 Bed, 2 Bath 1504 Sq Ft. home on 20 acres w/no CCR’s. Enjoy some space and enjoy the beauty of the pine trees and wildlife. Paved road all the way maintained by Signal Peak Mine (1/4 mile away) . New LVP flooring in living room. Spacious master bedroom w/hardwood floors. Jetted tub in main bath. Garage converted to bonus room space. 30 x 50 shop w/wood stove, 220n& toilet. Both shop and home have metal roof & metal siding. Mostly fenced other than one section by road. 2500 gallon cistern gravity fed from well.

71 Pappas Rd, Roundup, 59072

5 Beds 3 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,767 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Back on the Market! No fault of the Seller! A home tucked away in the Bull Mountains of Roundup. 20 minutes to Roundup and just 50 minutes to Billings. Bring your horses and your love of wildlife as there is much to see, Elk, Turkeys, Deer and the occasional Mountain Lion. Just over 4700 sq ft home situated under rims and a beautiful landscaped yard. Master bedroom has a custom tiled shower with custom rustic cabinet with his and hers sinks. High Speed Internet coming 2021 by Midrivers, New Windows, New garage doors and Patio doors, new drain field.All bathrooms have recently been remodeled. New Jenn Air Gas stove! New flooring in the upper level. So much to list! 4 br 3 ba and 2 additional bedrooms can be added however they are Non egress windows. Large Pantry/storage. Rustic Metal Rail Car has been used as the tack and hay storage and has electricity. Any antiques marked do not convey.

21 Thistle, Roundup, 59072

2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,183 Square Feet | Built in 1925

2-Bedroom, 1- bath home located on 15,000 sq. Ft lot - Great place to your garden. Located in a very Quite area - Excellent Water Well. No restrictions, Must see to appreciate.

