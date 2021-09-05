CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Mountain, MS

Blue Mountain-curious? These homes are on the market

Blue Mountain Dispatch
Blue Mountain Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Blue Mountain, MS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Blue Mountain than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1127 Lakeview, Ashland, 38603

3 Beds 2 Baths | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,184 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Lake Retreat! 3BD 2B. New kitchen with stainless appliances. New master Bath vanity & tile shower. Detached DBL garage. 2 lots. Driveway entrance front & rear

For open house information, contact Charlene D. Hill SFR, 1ST Class Realty, LLC at 662-993-4663

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEMSBD-19-3517)

137 N Guyton Blvd, Blue Mountain, 38610

3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,702 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath in a great location, right down the road from Blue Mountain College. Sits on little more than 1 acre. Home Sold As Is.

For open house information, contact Andy&Christa Estes, COLDWELL BANKER SOUTHERN REAL ESTATE at 662-620-2232

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEMSBD-21-780)

249 Moores Mill Road, Ripley, 38663

3 Beds 2 Baths | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,910 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Beautiful 3BD 2B in main area. Office off garage. Living area over garage with living, kitchen, BD, & bath. Triple garage with H/A, tiled. Front porch tiled. 2.19 Ac, survey.

For open house information, contact Charlene D. Hill SFR, 1ST Class Realty, LLC at 662-993-4663

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEMSBD-20-686)

