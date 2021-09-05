Top homes for sale in Lovell

(Lovell, WY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lovell. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

270 W Main St, Lovell, 82431 2 Beds 1 Bath | $247,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,692 Square Feet | Built in 1917

This comfortable 2 bed, 1 bath home sits on a large lot close to shopping. This home is well cared for with a beautiful yard and garden area. 1 car detached garage and over sized shed. Enjoy the summer evenings under the covered patio in the back yard. Home also includes a carport for all your toys. Nice, wood burning fireplace to stay warm and cozy in the winter. Call today to see!

241 Park Ave, Lovell, 82431 2 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,601 Square Feet | Built in 1919

Charming two bedroom, one full bath home and guest house! Home has wood floors, beautiful windows that give great natural light, retro kitchen with Shirley cabinets, architectural built in book shelving with fireplace inset. Detached one car oversized garage, nice yard. Guest home needs work but has a kitchen, living area and bathroom. Income potential, lots of possibilities.

1088 Road 7, Lovell, 82431 3 Beds 3 Baths | $900,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,564 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Truly incredible! This property has it all; 3564+/- sq/ft on one level, 1024 sq/ft garage & 2000 sq/ft fully finished shop on 8.4 irrigated acres. Adj 92 acres w/ live water can be sold as well! Vaulted ceilings, open floor plan & custom hickory cabinets throughout. This turnkey country horse property is immaculately constructed & cared for. The landscaping, gardens & setting are second to none.

649 Shoshone, Lovell, 82431 2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 940 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Great 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home close to elementary school with a guest house/rental in the back. Home sits on a large lot with a 2 car detached garage and plenty of parking for all of your toys. Very well maintained home with some newer windows, new roof, new siding, new furnace and water heater. This would make an amazing starter home or investment opportunity. Call to see today!

