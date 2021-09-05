CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lodge, MT

Check out these homes on the Red Lodge market now

Posted by 
Red Lodge Daily
Red Lodge Daily
 4 days ago

(Red Lodge, MT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Red Lodge. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E5c2L_0bnMUNBY00

37 Fox Road, Red Lodge, 59068

5 Beds 3 Baths | $1,295,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,161 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Are you ready to move to Montana? Come make this beautiful custom log home yours! Sitting on just over 20 acres this 5 bedroom 3 bath home has room for all. Signature log work throughout! Bring your horses, dogs and kids if you have them. Garage has a bunk room off the West end that would make a perfect office. VIVACIOUS VIEWS from all sides! Seller will give a $50,000.00 allowance for kitchen and Master bath updates. Family transfer to reduce acreage to 13 acres and is in the process

For open house information, contact Myrna Rue, Montana Realty Co.of Red Lodge at 446-474-4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VBh8f_0bnMUNBY00

323 Adams Avenue S, Red Lodge, 59068

2 Beds 2 Baths | $312,406 | Single Family Residence | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 1910

The current owners updated and upgraded the home in the last few years. It is quaint, cozy and move in ready. For a 1,160 sq. ft. cottage, the rooms feel quite spacious. What is most practical is the hidden washer and dryer behind the door in the kitchen. The deck invites you to sit and enjoy the sunshine. Please see Supplements for Gas and Electric info.

For open house information, contact Heather Quinn, C Mor Red Lodge Real Estate at 406-446-2123

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pdDPt_0bnMUNBY00

2620 Greenough Way, Red Lodge, 59068

4 Beds 3 Baths | $669,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,094 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Proposed new construction with great attention to detail on the the 14th fairway of the Golf Course by Mountain Homesteads. Easy one level living with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, in-floor radiant heat, a great room with 12 foot tongue & groove blue pine ceiling & gas fireplace. The kitchen will feature quartz countertops, knotty alder cabinets, an island/breakfast bar & pantry. Separate dining & master bedroom doors to access the patio. Master ensuite with double vanity, quartz countertops, tub, tile shower & walk in closet. Office/bedroom, laundry room, covered front porch & 2 car garage plus a separate tandem 10ft tall garage for smaller RV.s, trailers or cars complete this single level ranch style home. Landscaped & underground sprinklers are also included. LP Smart siding. If purchasing in the near future you may be able to select some finishes & colors.

For open house information, contact Joy DeSaveur, Montana Realty Co.of Red Lodge at 446-474-4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c5gwh_0bnMUNBY00

19 Jack Lackey Lane, Red Lodge, 59068

3 Beds 2 Baths | $0 | Single Family Residence | 1,645 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful three bedroom two bathroom home situated just minutes from downtown Red Lodge, Montana and down the street from the Red Lodge golf course! The landscaping is remarkable and sits right alongside the creek. The Red Lodge Country Club Estates Property Owner's Association takes care of all the maintenance so enjoy this property with no headaches!

For open house information, contact Forrest Musser, Musser Brothers, Inc. at 307-587-2131

With Red Lodge Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

