Take a look at these homes on the market in Morenci

(Morenci, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Morenci. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

8542 Logan, Jasper, 49248 2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | 1,312 Square Feet | Built in 1902

Two bedroom home on corner lot with large fenced yard conveniently located on dead end street. Includes a second lot with the ability to hook up water and sewer. Two car garage features a workshop area. Schedule your appointment today!

For open house information, contact Carolynn Coghlin, Goedert Real Estate - Adr at 517-265-9644

127 N East, Morenci, 49256 3 Beds 1 Bath | $86,900 | 1,482 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath, 2 story bungalow on a corner lot. Great location, 2 blocks form the school. Well maintained older home with lots of character. Wonderful 3 season porch adds great functional space. 1 car attached garage with fenced in back yard. Immediate occupancy. Ring security system included.

For open house information, contact Jamie Beach, Xsell Realty at 517-266-4661

206 Willow St, Hudson, 49247 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Very nice remodeled ranch home. This home features 2 lots for extra yard space, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, large first floor master suite with extra large closet and full bathroom, large 2.5 car detached garage, private rear yard and c covered rear deck to enjoy the fall evenings on. This home was remodeled about 10 years ago and has other highlights that include a large kitchen with plenty of cupboards and countertops, main level laundry and a finished area in the basement which would provide a little extra living space.

For open house information, contact David Corder, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services-Tecumseh at 517-424-4444

14140 Church Rd, Hudson, 49247 3 Beds 1 Bath | $179,900 | Manufactured Home | 858 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Country living with 3 bedroom, 1 bath manufactured home, 2 large pole barns and nearly 20 Acres of prime Hillsdale County hunting land!! Woods, stream and some tillable make this the perfect location to call home.

For open house information, contact Amy Shaw, Goedert Real Estate - Adr at 517-265-9644