Take a look at these homes on the market in Morenci
(Morenci, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Morenci. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.
These listings are from our classifieds:
Two bedroom home on corner lot with large fenced yard conveniently located on dead end street. Includes a second lot with the ability to hook up water and sewer. Two car garage features a workshop area. Schedule your appointment today!
For open house information, contact Carolynn Coghlin, Goedert Real Estate - Adr at 517-265-9644
Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath, 2 story bungalow on a corner lot. Great location, 2 blocks form the school. Well maintained older home with lots of character. Wonderful 3 season porch adds great functional space. 1 car attached garage with fenced in back yard. Immediate occupancy. Ring security system included.
For open house information, contact Jamie Beach, Xsell Realty at 517-266-4661
Very nice remodeled ranch home. This home features 2 lots for extra yard space, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, large first floor master suite with extra large closet and full bathroom, large 2.5 car detached garage, private rear yard and c covered rear deck to enjoy the fall evenings on. This home was remodeled about 10 years ago and has other highlights that include a large kitchen with plenty of cupboards and countertops, main level laundry and a finished area in the basement which would provide a little extra living space.
For open house information, contact David Corder, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services-Tecumseh at 517-424-4444
Country living with 3 bedroom, 1 bath manufactured home, 2 large pole barns and nearly 20 Acres of prime Hillsdale County hunting land!! Woods, stream and some tillable make this the perfect location to call home.
For open house information, contact Amy Shaw, Goedert Real Estate - Adr at 517-265-9644
