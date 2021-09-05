House hunt Canisteo: See what’s on the market now

(Canisteo, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Canisteo. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

105 Chaddock Avenue, Hornell, 14843 3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,772 Square Feet | Built in 1889

This is a Fannie Mae HomePath property. Charming two story home situated on a spacious and quiet lot, located close to your needed amenities. Home offers a nice open floor plan allowing lots of natural light to flow throughout. Great for entertaining guests. Don't miss it!

For open house information, contact Larry M. Magguilli, Hunt Real Estate ERA/Columbus at 585-785-2000

4419 County Route 119 North, Cameron, 14819 3 Beds 2 Baths | $849,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 1860

In the heart of the Canisteo Valley, along the Canisteo River, is this beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom home on a large piece of land. 2 mi river frontage, 100s of acres of wooded hillsides, open fields w/ high-quality soils, and 5 mi road frontage. Known as the Hadley Homestead, after James Hadley, Revolutionary War Veteran, one of the first settlers in the Canisteo Valley late 18th century. Completely remodeled home, large kitchen/dining, tremendous views. 3 bds 2 bas. Mudroom & bonus room. 105 x 26 post & beam barn, 40 x 34 pole barn, 32 x 16 machine shed. Trails lead throughout, nice sized hardwoods with areas of pine and hemlock. 75 acres of open land. Tillable ground is comprised of Middlebury Silt and gravel soils. Great fishing, kayaking, canoeing, hunting. All rights convey. Survey.

For open house information, contact Daniel Heisey, Landquest Inc. at 607-844-9690

3125 Graves Hill Road, Hornell, 14843 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This property is a little piece of heaven on earth! Quiet, private, with beautiful views of the countryside from every window. This home is well maintained and built with attention to quality and detail throughout. The gorgeous family room has a beautiful gas fireplace with built-in glass shelving on either side. The kitchen features updated appliances and a breakfast bar/island and lovely oak cabinetry. Master en-suite apart from other bedrooms. This house features an over-sized two car garage and has a direct entrance to the basement from the garage as well as pull down access to the garage attic. Well insulated top to bottom, on an insulated concrete panel foundation that features high ceilings so that finishing the basement would be a snap if you want to expand. Low maintenance composite deck and porch. Triple pane windows were installed a few years ago. New driveway, furnace, central air, fridge and water softener last fall. Don't miss this very lovely country home today!

For open house information, contact Gregory Balderacchi, Homelister at 855-400-8566

21 Delaware Ave, Hornell, 14843 3 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,335 Square Feet | Built in None

Wonderful sitting porch leads into a spacious foyer with large closet for storage. Hardwood flooring throughout with plenty of windows to let the sunshine pour in. Updated kitchen with newer appliances. flooring and countertops. A half bath was installed within a large laundry room off of the kitchen. Upstairs boasts an updated full bath with lots of storage, new flooring and new vanity. The 3 bedrooms are all nice sized with hard wood flooring. Parking on the street or in the parking space that goes with this property at the end of the dead end street.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Whitehead, Hatfield Real Estate at 607-795-1443