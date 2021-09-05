CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canisteo, NY

House hunt Canisteo: See what’s on the market now

Posted by 
Canisteo Journal
Canisteo Journal
 4 days ago

(Canisteo, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Canisteo. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pUbbC_0bnMUIlv00

105 Chaddock Avenue, Hornell, 14843

3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,772 Square Feet | Built in 1889

This is a Fannie Mae HomePath property. Charming two story home situated on a spacious and quiet lot, located close to your needed amenities. Home offers a nice open floor plan allowing lots of natural light to flow throughout. Great for entertaining guests. Don't miss it!

For open house information, contact Larry M. Magguilli, Hunt Real Estate ERA/Columbus at 585-785-2000

Copyright © 2021 Upstate New York Real Estate Information Services LLC (Rochester). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GENRIS-R1343564)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=124bcw_0bnMUIlv00

4419 County Route 119 North, Cameron, 14819

3 Beds 2 Baths | $849,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 1860

In the heart of the Canisteo Valley, along the Canisteo River, is this beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom home on a large piece of land. 2 mi river frontage, 100s of acres of wooded hillsides, open fields w/ high-quality soils, and 5 mi road frontage. Known as the Hadley Homestead, after James Hadley, Revolutionary War Veteran, one of the first settlers in the Canisteo Valley late 18th century. Completely remodeled home, large kitchen/dining, tremendous views. 3 bds 2 bas. Mudroom & bonus room. 105 x 26 post & beam barn, 40 x 34 pole barn, 32 x 16 machine shed. Trails lead throughout, nice sized hardwoods with areas of pine and hemlock. 75 acres of open land. Tillable ground is comprised of Middlebury Silt and gravel soils. Great fishing, kayaking, canoeing, hunting. All rights convey. Survey.

For open house information, contact Daniel Heisey, Landquest Inc. at 607-844-9690

Copyright © 2021 Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSARNY-S1235926)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FsdMZ_0bnMUIlv00

3125 Graves Hill Road, Hornell, 14843

3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This property is a little piece of heaven on earth! Quiet, private, with beautiful views of the countryside from every window. This home is well maintained and built with attention to quality and detail throughout. The gorgeous family room has a beautiful gas fireplace with built-in glass shelving on either side. The kitchen features updated appliances and a breakfast bar/island and lovely oak cabinetry. Master en-suite apart from other bedrooms. This house features an over-sized two car garage and has a direct entrance to the basement from the garage as well as pull down access to the garage attic. Well insulated top to bottom, on an insulated concrete panel foundation that features high ceilings so that finishing the basement would be a snap if you want to expand. Low maintenance composite deck and porch. Triple pane windows were installed a few years ago. New driveway, furnace, central air, fridge and water softener last fall. Don't miss this very lovely country home today!

For open house information, contact Gregory Balderacchi, Homelister at 855-400-8566

Copyright © 2021 Upstate New York Real Estate Information Services LLC (Rochester). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GENRIS-R1353272)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FBzxZ_0bnMUIlv00

21 Delaware Ave, Hornell, 14843

3 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,335 Square Feet | Built in None

Wonderful sitting porch leads into a spacious foyer with large closet for storage. Hardwood flooring throughout with plenty of windows to let the sunshine pour in. Updated kitchen with newer appliances. flooring and countertops. A half bath was installed within a large laundry room off of the kitchen. Upstairs boasts an updated full bath with lots of storage, new flooring and new vanity. The 3 bedrooms are all nice sized with hard wood flooring. Parking on the street or in the parking space that goes with this property at the end of the dead end street.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Whitehead, Hatfield Real Estate at 607-795-1443

Copyright © 2021 Elmira-Corning Regional Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARNY-262818)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Canisteo Journal

Canisteo Journal

Canisteo, NY
27
Followers
220
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Canisteo Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canisteo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hardwood Flooring#Open House#Laundry Room#Glass#Fannie Mae#Homepath#Revolutionary War Veteran#Mudroom#Post Beam Barn#Landquest Inc#Hatfield Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy