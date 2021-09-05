Bottineau-curious? These homes are on the market

(Bottineau, ND) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bottineau will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

416 Beyer St, Bottineau, 58318 3 Beds 2 Baths | $74,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This nicely updated one-level house is situated on a beautiful corner lot & it is located close to the high school & college. It features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms which includes the completely redone master, a large kitchen with a handy peninsula counter eating area, a big dining room with access to the inviting 16' x 16' deck, tons of closet space including the huge walk-in master closet, an office/den area, & a nice yard with an in ground garden, an above ground garden, & a convenient yard shed. Siding & shingles were added in 2013 & the furnace was updated in 2010. This home has over 1600 square feet of living space all on one level! The natural flow of this house is featured prominently throughout all the rooms & it really makes this place feel like the perfect home! Call us today!

For open house information, contact Brett Houck, Turtle Mountain Real Estate at 701-228-3316

710 East Street, Bottineau, 58318 4 Beds 2 Baths | $134,500 | Single Family Attached | 1,054 Square Feet | Built in 1957

This listing is a one of a kind home with plenty of updates! The major updates have been done to the exterior including siding and windows. The main floor has been updated as well with new carpet, texturing, and paint. The kitchen is an open concept which flows into the open dining and living area. There are 3 bedrooms on the main floor along with a full bathroom that has been updated. There is original hardwood on the main floor also. The updating of the basement is a work in progress with all of the materials to finish to however you desire. There is a 3/4 bath in the basement that needs to be finished along with a bedroom with an egress window. The basement also features a kitchen area. The basement has garage access so could be a potential apartment for rental income. The laundry room is also housed in the basement. The new propane furnace was installed in 2018. There is a nice sized private backyard with a storage shed. There is also an attached single stall garage that has extra storage. Please call today to schedule a viewing appointment!

For open house information, contact Allison Getzlaff, Four Seasons Realty at 701-228-5884

547 Squaw Point Road, Bottineau, 58318 2 Beds 1 Bath | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 600 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Here is a great opportunity to buy an updated cabin on Lake Metigoshe. The cabin is move in ready and it is a three season cabin on beautiful Lake Metigoshe with 60 ft. of shoreline. The views to the north into Canada are beautiful. Recent updates include: new kitchen, floors, fresh paint, Mitsubishi wall AC unit, new washer and dryer, new wrap around deck, paver patio and fire pit, new shoreline storage shed, new retaining walls, and beach sand. This property has a newer private well. Plenty of parking and space to entertain! Enjoy beautiful Lake Metigoshe with great views to the north and lots of privacy. Please call us to set up an appointment to see this great listing. This cabin will not last long as it is priced to sell.

For open house information, contact Joe Bender, Four Seasons Realty at 701-228-5884

214 13Th Street West, Bottineau, 58318 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,941 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Do you like ranch homes but need some extra living space? Well look no further! There is a surprise waiting for you in this well-cared for home on a quiet street in Bottineau, ND! It boasts over 1900 square feet on the main level and over 900 square feet finished in the basement. The original part of the home was built in 1955 as a standard ranch; however in 1974 a gorgeous 900 square foot addition was built. It features vaulted ceilings with original wood beams which gives it a very spacious feel and gives this home much more living area. The large peaked windows face the beautiful and private backyard that hosts many large mature trees for shade and privacy. There is also a wood burning fireplace (currently has an electric insert) for extra warmth in the winter months. The lot is 10,880 square feet (or 0.25 acres). There is also an 8x10 shed for extra storage. The main level of the home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. All appliances have been updated- stainless steel! There is a separate office area for those of you who are working from home that has a bright and gorgeous view of the backyard. The bathroom has custom cabinetry and tile work. Did I mention there are original hardwoods under the carpets in the living room and 2 bedrooms? This home also has plenty of storage for all of your needs- some cedar lined! There is also a second office space in the addition on the main level which could easily be converted to a third bedroom if needed. The finished basement has a family room, bathroom (with tub) and a large bedroom with two large closets (nonconforming)- an egress window would add extra value to the home down the line! Laundry and the utility rooms are also located downstairs. Call or email me today to look at this hidden gem on a quiet street in Bottineau, ND.

For open house information, contact Amy Koivula, Four Seasons Realty at 701-228-5884