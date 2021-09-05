CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eutawville, SC

Eutawville-curious? These homes are on the market

Posted by 
Eutawville News Watch
Eutawville News Watch
 4 days ago

(Eutawville, SC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Eutawville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IxGId_0bnMUG0T00

724 Roscoe Court, Cross, 29436

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1994

NEW & NICE!! Renovated 3 Bedroom/ 2 Full Bath Brick Home on 1.5 acre lot in Cross! FULL 2 PAGE Renovation List in house! Enjoy easy access to Lake Marion- Spiers Public Boat Landing just 3 miles away! Large property with No HOA make it easy to store your RVs, Work Trailers, Boats & other toys! NEW Architectural Roof! NEW PEX Plumbing! NEW HVAC! NEW Slider Door (rear) & Side Door! NEW professionally painted interior (Walls, ceilings, doors/trim)! NEW Luxury Vinyl Wood Plank floors through entire home (EASY upkeep)!! Brushed Nickle Ceiling Fans/Lights! Nicely UPDATED Kitchen: White cabinets, New Granite-look tops, New sink/faucet & New premium Stainless-Steel appliances (Range, Hood, & Dishwasher)! Both full baths just renovated: New Vanities/Tops, New Tubs/Showers, New commode! ..., Nice sized bedrooms. Recent service to well pump plumbing connections and new well house! 1.5 acre Lot is approximately 1 acre cleared & .5 acre wooded (behind). List Agent is owner. Please verify all info to satisfaction.

For open house information, contact Greg Cook, Anchor One Realty LLC at 843-459-2081

Copyright © 2021 Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTARSC-21023803)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ezIOq_0bnMUG0T00

1412 Princes Trace Cr., Summerton, 29148

3 Beds 2 Baths | $152,500 | Mobile Home | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Well kept 3BR/2BA DWMH on a 0.84 acre corner lot, close to boat ramp access. Large 2-car garage plus workshop. Enjoy the nicely landscaped lawn with lots of trees, plants and flowers. Property has white vinyl fencing and beautiful rod iron gates at both entrances. 20' x 70' fenced dog run for your pets to run and play. New roof in 2018.

For open house information, contact Buck Travis, Santee Associates at 803-854-3000

Copyright © 2021 Sumter Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORSC-148545)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T7Kgg_0bnMUG0T00

3979 Princess Pond Road, Summerton, 29148

3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Mobile Home | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Wonderful 3BR, 2BA second row lake house with Lake Marion views and a neighborhood boat ramp across the street(annual boat ramp access fee is $125/Year). This well maintained home features: remodeled kitchen in 2019 w/ stainless steel appliances, kitchen cabinets with some pull outs & butcher block countertops; spacious dining room with wood floors; enclosed sunroom on the back of home that could easily add approx. 341 more square feet with the addition of a mini split HVAC system; large screened front porch w/ great lake views; 2 metal carports- 20' x 20' & 20' x 24'- for all your lake toys; a 20' x 40' motor home carport w/ 30 amp & 50 amp service; circular driveway & more! New metal roof in 2018 & new Trane HVAC unit approx. 2016.

For open house information, contact (Scott) William C. Wannamaker III, Key Properties of the Carolinas, LLC at 843-224-0767

Copyright © 2021 Sumter Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORSC-148534)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZUuo1_0bnMUG0T00

2308 Old Hwy 6, Cross, 29436

4 Beds 3 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,610 Square Feet | Built in 1983

CUSTOM REMODELED home sits on a ONE ACRE LOT in a serene country setting. This large home has all the room you will need! Complete remodel in 2011 and NEW ROOF in 2015!!! As you pull up to the home you will love the covered FULL FRONT PORCH with all the space you need for Rockers and welcoming guests! Once inside there are GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORING and tons of natural light pouring into each room. The formal living spaces flow to the huge kitchen complete with granite counter tops and STAINLESS steel appliances and the convenience of a breakfast bar for those quick morning breakfasts for the kids. There is a massive mudroom/laundry room with all the space you need for shelving! There is a beautiful brick fireplace downstairs along with the master bedroom suite with enough space for large furniture and includes a spacious en-suite bathroom. Upstairs you will find the large room with a bathroom and walk-in closet as well. This space could easily be configured to an in-law suite or great game room or media room for the family to enjoy. Outside you will enjoy views of the mature trees! With all the updates to this home you will want to make your appointment today!!!!

For open house information, contact Topher Kauffman, Brand Name Real Estate at 843-343-8193

Copyright © 2021 Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTARSC-21022660)

Eutawville News Watch

Eutawville News Watch

Eutawville, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
